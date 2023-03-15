Aston Martin X Girard Perregaux watch is an ode to British racing green

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Aston Martin got off to a flying start at the opening round of the Formula One championship this month, and now fans of the British team can show their support with a new watch from Girard-Perregaux.

Called the Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition, the watch is available in two sizes of 38mm and 42mm, ensuring it’ll suit wrists of all sizes. Both models are very green indeed, with the colour used for their case, dial and even the entire strap.

The colour, a riff on British racing green, is similar to that used by Aston Martin (opens in new tab)’s Formula One team, while the pattern on the dial was inspired by the diamond-like pattern of the Aston Martin logo.

The watches feature baton-style hour markers and black skeletal hands with white details, a date complication at the three o’clock position and the octagonal bezel of other Laureato watches.

(Image credit: Girard Perregaux)

Being different sizes, the two models of watch come with different automatic movements. The large 42mm version has 54 hours of power reserve, while the smaller 38mm watch makes do with a still-adequate 46 hours. The movement is visible through a sapphire crystal case back featuring the Aston Martin (opens in new tab) logo.

Girard Perregaux says the ceramic used for the watch case and bracelet is up to seven times harder than steel, which promises stellar scratch-resistance and, the company says, “will ensure the watch retains its showroom-fresh appearance for years to come.” The ceramic components will also not age or fade, the watchmaker says. Both watches are water resistant to 100 metres.

Where the two timepieces differ, other than their size, is in their scarcity and price. Both are limited, but the smaller 38mm model is even more so, with just 188 examples to be produced, compared to a planned 388 for the 42mm version. This rarity is not reflected in their price, however, as the smaller timepiece is £21,200, compared to £21,900 for the 42mm.