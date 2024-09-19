These new Seiko watches are inspired by a Tokyo cocktail bar

Japanese watchmaker Seiko has revealed a pair of new timepieces inspired by a Tokyo cocktail bar. They join the Presage Cocktail Time collection and are both called the Star Bar, a name they share with a bar in the Ginza area of Tokyo.
More specifically, the new Seiko watches are inspired by a cocktail called Night Time Tokyo, a new drink created by Star Bar’s award-winning head bartender Hisashi Kishi. Seiko says how the gradation dial is intended to look like ice in a cocktail glass, while the gold hour and minute hands “represent Tokyo’s dazzling display of city lights.”
The watches are both powered by Seiko’s own 4R35 automatic mechanical movement, which has up to 40 hours of power reserve. Two dis options are available, with case diameters of 30.3 mm and 40.5 mm. The smaller of the two also has a much reduced bezel, and the outer edge of its crystal is reminiscent of the cut details of a cocktail glass.
There’s an obvious his-and-hers aspect to this pair of watches, but I don’t think that assumption is as clear-cut as it once was. The watch world is currently seeing a trend where men are wearing smaller watches while women are looking for larger timepieces. At 30.3 and 40.5 mm, I reckon Seiko has carefully produced a pair of watches that could perfectly suit anyone’s wrist; it’s simply a case of picking between large and small.
Priced at £480 and £570, the Seiko Presage Cocktail Time - Star Bar duo are available to pre-order from 19th September.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
