One of the greatest mobile gaming accessories just got a huge upgrade for iPhone and Android
Backbone has followed-up its top-selling smartphone controller with a Pro model
Quick Summary
Backbone has introduced a more-capable version of its phone games controller – the Backbone Pro.
The biggest change is that it now supports Bluetooth, so it can now be used independently of a smartphone.
It could be argued that the best gaming handheld is the one you already own, especially considering most modern mobile phones are more powerful than even a Nintendo Switch.
After all, they can play console-quality games and even emulate a vast number of the classics – including Switch titles. As long as you match your device with a top-notch controller, your iPhone Pro or premium Android handset could give most dedicated handhelds a run for their money.
We've often sung the praises of the Backbone One for exactly this purpose. It has regularly found its place on the back of our own devices, giving us the bedrock for taking cloud, emulated and native mobile gameplay to the next level. However, now there's something better... and it's from the same brand.
Backbone has announced a step-up model – the Backbone Pro – which introduces some key upgrades to provide an even more precise play experience.
What is the Backbone Pro?
Redesigned from the ground up, the controller again attaches to the back of a smartphone, connecting via its USB-C port. However, it also comes with Bluetooth support this time, allowing it to be used wirelessly too.
This means that you can pair the Backbone Pro with an external device as well, such as a Smart TV, Fire TV Stick or iPad. Then you can use it to play the games on the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming through Game Pass. Many Samsung and LG TVs sport that option, for example.
The Pro controller has tweaked ergonomics so it feels as good to use without a device in the middle as it does with. Every button can be remapped for different profiles to suit different games and scenarios.
The Backbone app has also been redesigned to make it easier to play all your games from the same hub. It now supports App Store games on Apple Arcade and Netflix, for example, as well as remote play services and Nvidia GeForce Now.
And you can now use it to manage retro games, thanks to a built-in emulator. A Backbone+ subscription furthers the experience with a rotating library of free games, with some enhanced for the Pro controller.
Available in the US first (from 20 May), it is available to pre-order from today. A UK release date and pricing will be available soon.
The original Backbone One will also continue to be available, giving you an alternative at a cheaper price point.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
