Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found

I guess I'm not the only one who wanted to wait until Black Friday to buy a DJI Neo. The brand's cutest selfie drone is cheap at full price, but I thought, 'Maybe I can get it for even less if I just waited a few more months'.

Sadly, based on my research, that's not the case. The Neo seems to be hovering steadily around its recommended retail price, which isn't hugely expensive, but still. Who doesn't like a bargain?!

I'm not too surprised the Neo isn't dropping in price. It's already incredibly affordable; I might even go as far as saying that the company is probably losing money on the model to push out other players from the selfie drone market.

Either way, you won't find any deals on the drone. However, even though the Neo isn't on offer, there are a ton of exciting DJI deals around. I collated the best DJI Black Friday deals we've found below. Check out T3's best Black Friday deals live hub for more offers on other stuff.

DJI Neo Black Friday deals

DJI drone Black Friday deals

DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £209 at Amazon The ultra-affordable DJI Mini 4K is a brilliant beginner model from the best drone manufacturer. If you're a budding pilot, it will provide the perfect entry into the wonderful world of aerial videography.

DJI Avata Explorer Combo: was £1,099 now £719 at GAME UK The DJI Avata Explorer Combo includes the Avata drone, DJI Goggles Integra, and DJI RC Motion 2 controller. The drone captures ultra-wide 4K stabilised video at up to 100 fps and features built-in propeller guards for safe flying. It offers a maximum flight time of 18 minutes and a transmission range of up to 6.2 miles.

DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $239 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4K features a 12MP camera capable of recording 4K video at 30fps, stabilized by a 3-axis gimbal for smooth footage. With a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and a transmission range up to 10 km, it offers extended operation and reliable connectivity. Intelligent flight modes like QuickShots enhance creative shooting possibilities to the maximum!