Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found

The brand's top-selling dinky drone might not be any cheaper for Black Friday, but there are a ton of exciting DJI offers to choose from

DJI Neo in flight
(Image credit: DJI)
Matt Kollat
By
published
in Deals

I guess I'm not the only one who wanted to wait until Black Friday to buy a DJI Neo. The brand's cutest selfie drone is cheap at full price, but I thought, 'Maybe I can get it for even less if I just waited a few more months'.

Sadly, based on my research, that's not the case. The Neo seems to be hovering steadily around its recommended retail price, which isn't hugely expensive, but still. Who doesn't like a bargain?!

I'm not too surprised the Neo isn't dropping in price. It's already incredibly affordable; I might even go as far as saying that the company is probably losing money on the model to push out other players from the selfie drone market.

Either way, you won't find any deals on the drone. However, even though the Neo isn't on offer, there are a ton of exciting DJI deals around. I collated the best DJI Black Friday deals we've found below. Check out T3's best Black Friday deals live hub for more offers on other stuff.

DJI Neo Black Friday deals

DJI drone Black Friday deals

DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC-N1)
DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC-N1): was £339 now £295 at DJI (US & CA)

With its 248g take-off weight, ensuring trouble-free flying in most areas, the DJI Mini 3 is a great choice for beginner pilots. It delivers great-quality 12MP stills and 4K video and has an impressive flight time of 38 minutes on a single charge.

View Deal
DJI Avata 2 Explorer Combo
DJI Avata 2 Explorer Combo: was £979 now £879 at DJI (US & CA)

Save £100 on arguably one of the best FPV drones in existence! This combo includes a ton of handy extras, such as the DJI Goggles Integra, the DJI RC Motion 2 controller, three batteries, a two-way charging hub, and even a sling bag. Don't miss out!

View Deal
DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo
DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo: was £399 now £319 at DJI (US & CA)

The DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo adds an extra battery to this capable little sun-249g drone. With a 31-minute max flight time, 10 km video transmission, and intelligent features like QuickShots and Panorama, the Mini 4K is ideal for beginners seeking high-quality aerial footage. A steal for this price!

View Deal
DJI Mini 4K
DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £209 at Amazon

The ultra-affordable DJI Mini 4K is a brilliant beginner model from the best drone manufacturer. If you're a budding pilot, it will provide the perfect entry into the wonderful world of aerial videography.

DJI Avata Explorer Combo
DJI Avata Explorer Combo: was £1,099 now £719 at GAME UK

The DJI Avata Explorer Combo includes the Avata drone, DJI Goggles Integra, and DJI RC Motion 2 controller. The drone captures ultra-wide 4K stabilised video at up to 100 fps and features built-in propeller guards for safe flying. It offers a maximum flight time of 18 minutes and a transmission range of up to 6.2 miles.

View Deal
DJI Mini 4K
DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $239 at Amazon

The DJI Mini 4K features a 12MP camera capable of recording 4K video at 30fps, stabilized by a 3-axis gimbal for smooth footage. With a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and a transmission range up to 10 km, it offers extended operation and reliable connectivity. Intelligent flight modes like QuickShots enhance creative shooting possibilities to the maximum!

DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo
DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo: was £1,049 now £972.73 at Amazon

The DJI Avata 2 is a standout FPV drone, offering exceptional ease of use, intuitive controls, and thrilling flight experiences. It's available at its lowest price ever on Amazon now!

View Deal
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸