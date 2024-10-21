Best DJI Black Friday deals: sky-high savings on drones, action cameras and more

Black Friday is just around the corner, which means we can expect to see plenty of DJI Black Friday deals flying in thick and fast! But, although DJI may be the industry leader for the best drones, they also produce some of the best action cameras and mobile gimbals. So, if you’ve been looking to get your hands on a rugged cam to vlog your adventures or want to upgrade shooting on your smartphone, now’s the time.

The official date for Black Friday 2024 is 29th November so, don't worry if you still need to whittle down your DJI wishlist, you’ve got time. Although we do see various DJI deals throughout the year, Black Friday is the time where we often see the best discounts, particularly very cheap DJI drone deals, so make sure you take advantage while you can.

We’ll be updating this article leading up and throughout the Black Friday period, so you have easy access to the very best DJI Black Friday deals— so make sure you bookmark this page! That being said, some early deals have already flown in that you may want to check out below.

Black Friday DJI sale (UK)

DJI Mini 3: was £429, now £399 at Amazon The DJI Mini 3 is an attractive drone choice for beginner pilots with its 248g take-off weight, ensuring trouble-free flying in most areas. It delivers great-quality 12MP stills, 4K video and quotes an impressive flight time of 38 minutes on a single charge.

DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo: was £1049, now £974.98 The DJI Avata 2 offers exceptional 12MP still images and 4K video with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and a 23-minute flight time, while the Goggles 2 are incredibly comfortable and have Real View for an exceptional viewing experience. It's currently at its lowest price, so don't let it fly away!

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC: was £2,549, now £2,326.95 at Amazon

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC features a Hasselblad camera for stunning 20MP photos and 5.1K video, 46-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, advanced shooting modes, and includes extra batteries, propellers, and a carrying bag. Now £350 cheaper at Amazon!

DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo: was £979, now £928.89 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera for sharp 48MP images and 4K video, 34-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, advanced shooting modes, and weighs less than 250 grams, it's never been easier to carry and capture content on the go.

DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor Combo: was £289, now £214 at Amazon

The DJI Osmo Action 3 features 4K/120fps video recording, a super-wide FOV, and 16m waterproofing. This comprehensive bundle includes an extra battery, adhesive mount, and harness – everything you need to start shooting amazing POV videos.

Black Friday DJI sale (US)

DJI Avata: was $629, now $499 at Amazon The Avata is a stunning ready-to-fly drone that swoops around like bird of prey. It features a 1/1.7“ CMOS sensor capable of recording in 4K at 60fps and 2.7K at 120fps