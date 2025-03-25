My favourite arcade machine of all-time is down to its lowest price ever

Save £100s / $100s on Arcade1Up cabinets during Amazon's spring sale – including Star Wars

Arcade1Up Star Wars deal UK
(Image credit: Arcade1Up / Future)
Anyone who's into retro and classic gaming will be thrilled to hear that there are some big deals on Arcade1Up's recreated and reissued coin-ops on Amazon right now. You can save big on some of the best machines, as part of Amazon's spring sales event.

It includes what I believe is the best arcade machine of all time – Star Wars – which is down to its lowest price ever, even lower than on Black Friday. You can get it in the UK for just £459.99 right now, with a massive 34% off the usual price of £699.99.

US gamers don't miss out either, with the Mortal Kombat II Deluxe cabinet available for just $449.99 – down from $499.99.

You can find some of my choices of the other big Arcade1Up bargains below, and head to Amazon UK or Amazon US to see even more.

UK Arcade1Up deals

Arcade1Up Star Wars Arcade Machine
Arcade1Up Star Wars Arcade Machine: was £699.99 now £459.99 at Amazon

Modelled on arguably the best arcade machine of all time, this has the original flight stick-style controller but comes with three classic games – the original Star Wars, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Arcade1Up Time Crisis Arcade Game
Arcade1Up Time Crisis Arcade Game: was £699.99 now £599.99 at Amazon

Arguably the greatest light gun machine ever made, Time Crisis has been recreated in the much-more storable form. It also includes the light gun games Point Break, Steel Gunner and Steel Gunner 2.

Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade Machine
Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade Machine: was £549.99 now £429.99 at Amazon

Not only do you get one of the best early shooters in the form of Galaga, but a further 13 games are available on this one machine, including Pac-Man, Galaxian, DigDug and Rolling Thunder.

Arcade1Up Street Fighter Legacy Arcade Machine
Arcade1Up Street Fighter Legacy Arcade Machine: was £469.99 now £399.99 at Amazon

Get 15% off this full-size, officially-licenced Street Fighter cabinet that contains 14 classic games, including three major Street Fighter II variants, plus a whole load of other Capcom favourites.

US Arcade1Up deals

Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Machine
Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Machine: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

One of the greatest beat-em-ups of all time, Mortal Kombat II sucked money from many of us back in the 90s. And this machine includes the original Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 3 and several other coin-op classics too.

Arcade1Up Class of '81 Deluxe Arcade Machine
Arcade1Up Class of '81 Deluxe Arcade Machine: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

Officially licensed from Namco, this all-in-one unit contains 12 games, including Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, DigDug, Rally-X and Rolling Thunder.

The Arcade1Up cabinets are slightly smaller than their original counterparts, allowing you to more easily fit them into your home.

The brand even has its own claw machines and other coin-op oddities, in case you fancy turning a spare room into an 80s/90s arcade parlour. It's all my dreams come true.

The company also makes an Infinity Board Game Table, which can be used to play 100s of different games using its extended-sized touchscreen. You can also find deals on that if you look around, too.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

