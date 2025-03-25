My favourite arcade machine of all-time is down to its lowest price ever

Anyone who's into retro and classic gaming will be thrilled to hear that there are some big deals on Arcade1Up's recreated and reissued coin-ops on Amazon right now. You can save big on some of the best machines, as part of Amazon's spring sales event.

It includes what I believe is the best arcade machine of all time – Star Wars – which is down to its lowest price ever, even lower than on Black Friday. You can get it in the UK for just £459.99 right now, with a massive 34% off the usual price of £699.99.

US gamers don't miss out either, with the Mortal Kombat II Deluxe cabinet available for just $449.99 – down from $499.99.

You can find some of my choices of the other big Arcade1Up bargains below, and head to Amazon UK or Amazon US to see even more.

UK Arcade1Up deals

Arcade1Up Star Wars Arcade Machine: was £699.99 now £459.99 at Amazon Modelled on arguably the best arcade machine of all time, this has the original flight stick-style controller but comes with three classic games – the original Star Wars, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade Machine: was £549.99 now £429.99 at Amazon Not only do you get one of the best early shooters in the form of Galaga, but a further 13 games are available on this one machine, including Pac-Man, Galaxian, DigDug and Rolling Thunder.

US Arcade1Up deals

The Arcade1Up cabinets are slightly smaller than their original counterparts, allowing you to more easily fit them into your home.

The brand even has its own claw machines and other coin-op oddities, in case you fancy turning a spare room into an 80s/90s arcade parlour. It's all my dreams come true.

The company also makes an Infinity Board Game Table, which can be used to play 100s of different games using its extended-sized touchscreen. You can also find deals on that if you look around, too.