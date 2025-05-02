Xbox Series X/S – how to beat the brutal price hike

Xbox announced a bit of shock yesterday – it is raising the prices of its entire console range, plus the games to play on it. And that's not just in the US, where Trump's tariffs have drastically increased the import duty on many electronics, but worldwide.

An Xbox Series X has soared in price by $100 in the States and £20 in the UK, while the Xbox Series S – supposedly the entry-level option – is now at least $80 / £50 pricier today. Or at least, that was the plan.

Thankfully, it seems like many retailers are currently listing Xbox consoles at their original prices or even cheaper. So if you buy one today, you'll manage to beat the price hike – at least for the time being.

Amazon.co.uk, for example, has the Xbox Series X on sale for its original £479.99.

In the US, you can still grab an Xbox Series S for just $279.99 on Amazon.com – a huge discount considering it has officially risen to $379.99.

Some other retailers are also running deals on both consoles, along with accessories – which are also expected to raise in price soon.

The big caveat is that we don't know how long these deal offers will last. They're likely to expire quickly considering the new official pricing, so if you're in the market for an Xbox, it's best to snap one up sharpish.

Are Xbox games going up in price too?

Sadly, the price rises are not restricted to Xbox consoles – Microsoft has confirmed that its games will also be hiked in the coming months.

First-party titles, such as the new Call of Duty for 2025, will be raised from around $60 currently to $80. That will be the case for digital versions too, and could well affect PS5 owners buying forthcoming Xbox Studios games.