Samsung's 5-star style TV has fallen to a record-low price – it's my dream TV

Are you looking to upgrade your living room setup before the holidays? Some of the best Black Friday deals will help you do exactly that. You can find discounts on TVs, streaming devices, home speakers and more.
A new TV for the festive season will be great for family movie nights, and having one that doubles-up as a digital photo frame for artwork will mean it still looks good when you aren't using it.
Check out Samsung The Frame deal at Amazon
Samsung’s The Frame TV ticks all those boxes and the 2024 model just hit its lowest-ever price in this Black Friday deal at Amazon. There’s never been a better time to buy one.
You can find discounts on all sizes ranging from 32-inches up to 85-inches. For example, the 55-inch set now only costs $879.99, reduced by 40% from $1,479.99.
The Frame TV is now more affordable than ever before. This stylish 4K set is great for watching movies, playing video games – and it doubles-up as a piece of art when you aren’t using it.
Most living rooms are centred around the TV, but it doesn’t have to be a big eye-sore when it's not in use. Samsung’s The Frame TV doubles up as digital artwork when you aren’t using it, and because of that, it's my dream set.
The super-slim design resembles a photo frame mounted on the wall, complete with a white border. What’s more, the bezels are customizable so you can match them to your home’s decor.
The Samsung Art Store gives you more than 2500 pieces to display, including works from world-famous museums and legendary artists. You can also upload your own photos.
Boasting 4K QLED display technology, The Frame is a beauty. Its anti-reflective screen makes any artwork look convincing, but it’s also great for binge-watching series and long gaming sessions. You can buy it in a wide range of sizes, it makes a great 43-inch TV and will look good as a huge 75-inch set as well.
To keep the space looking neat and tidy, there’s only one wire connected to the back of the set. Samsung’s One Connect box hooks up other devices like consoles and can placed discreetly in a cabinet to avoid clutter.
The Samsung Tizen operating system runs the show, with a simple smart interface giving you easy access to all the top streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+. Plus the Amazon Alexa voice assistant is built in so you can control the TV by voice and use voice commands to manage the rest of your smart home, like your lights.
This Black Friday offer on Samsung’s The Frame TV is a top choice in the November sales. The 55-inch model has had its price slashed by a ginormous $600 – which is a record-low price (I double-checked its price history on CamelCamelCamel to verify).
