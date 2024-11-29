Samsung's latest iPad rival just dropped to its lowest-ever price in great Black Friday deal

Today is the day! If you’ve been waiting for the best Black Friday deals, now is the time to press checkout on your basket. While the sales last until Cyber Monday, offers will likely slow down over the weekend.

If you’re using the opportunity to buy one of the best tablets, you're in luck. There have been lots of discounts on slates from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, and Amazon.

One such deal is this offer on Samsung’s iPad Air rival, the Galaxy Tab S9, which has been reduced to $619.48 for the model with 256GB of storage. Its original price was $919.99 – so this deal saves you a massive $300.

This sleek, slim tablet comes with the S Pen stylus. It can take anything in its stride whether that's remote work, digital art, streaming or photo editing.

Launched in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now the previous-generation device, but it’s still one of the best tablets you can buy. It rivals the Apple iPad Air with its slim profile, high-quality display and top-level performance.

The 11-inch display is bright, colourful and smooth, so it’ll be suited to everything from streaming and shopping to editing and drawing. It’s surrounded by tiny bezels, making it look sleek and modern. Plus it’s durable thanks to the Armor Aluminum body and IP68-rated water and dust resistance protecting it from all kinds of little accidents.

Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it’s fast and efficient so you can run more demanding tasks on it without the tablet heating up or lagging at all. It also has a large battery for all-day use.

Running on Android and Samsung’s One UI, the Tab S9 is very intuitive to navigate, and it even has a whole selection of Galaxy AI features to speed up your workflow. That includes Circle to Search to look up anything on the screen, Transcript Assist to take notes on your meeting or lectures, Photo Assist for advanced photo editing and Note Assist to summarize your Galaxy Notes.

One major perk of buying this over a lot of other tablets is the fact that it comes with the S Pen stylus included in the box.

The cherry on the cake is that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now at its lowest-ever price in this Black Friday deal at Amazon. We’ve verified this using CamelCamelCamel, and while it’s rarely on sale for its $919.99 launch price, you would usually expect to pay between $750 and $800 for it.