Samsung's latest iPad rival just dropped to its lowest-ever price in great Black Friday deal

Today is the day! If you’ve been waiting for the best Black Friday deals, now is the time to press checkout on your basket. While the sales last until Cyber Monday, offers will likely slow down over the weekend.
If you’re using the opportunity to buy one of the best tablets, you're in luck. There have been lots of discounts on slates from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, and Amazon.
Check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deal on Amazon
One such deal is this offer on Samsung’s iPad Air rival, the Galaxy Tab S9, which has been reduced to $619.48 for the model with 256GB of storage. Its original price was $919.99 – so this deal saves you a massive $300.
Get 33% off Samsung’s flagship S9 tablet today at Amazon. This sleek, slim tablet comes with the S Pen stylus. It can take anything in its stride whether that’s remote work, digital art, streaming or photo editing.
Launched in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now the previous-generation device, but it’s still one of the best tablets you can buy. It rivals the Apple iPad Air with its slim profile, high-quality display and top-level performance.
The 11-inch display is bright, colourful and smooth, so it’ll be suited to everything from streaming and shopping to editing and drawing. It’s surrounded by tiny bezels, making it look sleek and modern. Plus it’s durable thanks to the Armor Aluminum body and IP68-rated water and dust resistance protecting it from all kinds of little accidents.
Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it’s fast and efficient so you can run more demanding tasks on it without the tablet heating up or lagging at all. It also has a large battery for all-day use.
Running on Android and Samsung’s One UI, the Tab S9 is very intuitive to navigate, and it even has a whole selection of Galaxy AI features to speed up your workflow. That includes Circle to Search to look up anything on the screen, Transcript Assist to take notes on your meeting or lectures, Photo Assist for advanced photo editing and Note Assist to summarize your Galaxy Notes.
One major perk of buying this over a lot of other tablets is the fact that it comes with the S Pen stylus included in the box.
The cherry on the cake is that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now at its lowest-ever price in this Black Friday deal at Amazon. We’ve verified this using CamelCamelCamel, and while it’s rarely on sale for its $919.99 launch price, you would usually expect to pay between $750 and $800 for it.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Yasmine is the former Reviews Writer for T3, so she's been knee-deep in the latest tech products for reviewing and curating into the best buying guides since she started in 2019. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech – and since departing has also held a role as Digital Spy's Tech Editor. In her free time, you'll catch her travelling the globe – the perks of being a freelance tech expert – tending to her plants when at home and, but of course, planning her next big trip.
-
Huge 65-inch LG OLED TV deal drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon deal
You won't find OLED tech this good for a lower price
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found
The brand's top-selling dinky drone might not be any cheaper for Black Friday, but there are a ton of exciting DJI offers to choose from
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Microsoft's 5-star Surface with keyboard is Best Buy's killer deal
Best buy it at Best Buy!
By David Nield Published
-
Buying software or a subscription this Black Friday? Put it in your calendar or you might regret it
Deals are brilliant, but watch out for automatic, full price renewals
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung's 5-star style TV has fallen to a record-low price – it's my dream TV
The Frame doubles up as a piece of artwork when you aren't using it
By Yasmine Crossland Last updated
-
LG's 5-star OLED TV is now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon
This is an amazing deal for an exceptional TV
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This hidden Atari retro games console deal is the best I've seen – and it's from an unlikely source
The Atari GameStation Pro includes more than 200 classic games
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The best gaming headset I've ever used hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published