The best OTTY mattress discounts, deals and sales in August 2019

Imagine if the OTTY mattress cost £100 less. Wouldn’t that be dreamy? Pinch yourself, then, because an OTTY mattress deal running this August Bank Holiday weekend is making savings of £100 on the OTTY Hybrid mattress a reality (or £50 for a single) – and you don't even need an OTTY mattress discount code to claim it.

This is far from the only OTTY mattress deal up for grabs this month: other sellers including Amazon and Mattressman are bringing their own offers to the party, leading to prices as low as £291.60 for a single OTTY Hybrid mattress.

You already know the OTTY Hybrid mattress – with its 2,000 pocket springs and three layers of foam – is one of the best you can buy. It's included in our best mattress guide for a reason, and it's also the only boxed mattress company so far to be awarded with a prestigious NBF (National Bed Federation) Award.

Join us as we round-up August 2019’s cheapest mattress deals on the excellent OTTY Hybrid. Here are the best OTTY mattress discounts right now...

OTTY MATTRESS DEAL OF THE WEEK:

OTTY Hybrid mattress: Get £100 off | or add 2 deluxe pillows for £50 ( £110 ) | at OTTY

For August Bank Holiday weekend, OTTY is offering £100 off its award-winning Hybrid mattress when you buy a double size or larger via the official OTTY site. (There's £50 off singles.) Alternatively, you can add two deluxe pillows to your order for £50 (worth £110). Deal ends: 31 August, 2019View Deal

The best OTTY mattress discounts and deals Specifications Sizes: Single to Super-King Depth: 25cm Turn: No Filling: 14cm pocket springs, reflex foam, memory foam Comfort: medium-firm Trial: 100 nights Guarantee: 10 years RRP: Single: £374.99, Double: £549.99, King: £649.99, Super king: £749.99 Reasons to buy + Feels like a premium mattress + Great price + 100-night trial Reasons to avoid - Possibly too firm for some

How good is an OTTY Hybrid mattress?

We rated the OTTY Hybrid as one of the best mattresses you can buy, and you'll find it inside our best mattress guide. It's extremely comfortable, with excellent support and great temperature regulation to stop you getting too hot at night. However, what really sets it apart is its RRP, which beats the price of competing mattresses like the Emma mattress, Simba and Nectar.

The OTTY Hybrid has a moderately firm feel, combining a supportive core of 2,000 pocket springs with a squishy upper layer that sleeps impressively cool in hot weather. If you like medium-firm support, are shopping on a sensible budget and want a mattress with foam that won’t slowly cook you at night, it's a great buy.

How much does an OTTY Hybrid mattress cost?

The OTTY Hybrid has a lower RRP than comparable hybrid mattresses like the Simba and the Casper Hybrid. It costs £379.99 for a single, £549.99 for a double, £649.99 for a king and £749.99 for a super king.

However, OTTY and its stockists frequently run OTTY mattress deals and discounts that make the Hybrid and other OTTY sleep products even more reasonably priced. You'll find these promotions year-round – especially on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November, during the festive sales, in springtime as retailers look to clear stock, on Amazon Prime Day in July, and during the August summer sales. T3 has spotted promotions that take as much as £100 off the RRP of the OTTY Hybrid.

Black Friday OTTY Hybrid mattress deals in 2019: what we expect to see

Some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday OTTY mattress deals last year knocked £50 off the RRP of the company's Hybrid and Essential mattresses. While this was certainly a deal worth taking at the time, it doesn't stand out from other OTTY mattress discounts the brand has offered throughout 2019: there was a £75 discount offered at Otty.com in March; and £100 off in August.

OTTY has yet to reveal its plans for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019, but it would be reasonable to expect a similar level of discount this time around. A little bird tells us that OTTY is set to launch a new mattress in late September, and we would expect to see some Black Friday/Cyber Monday OTTY mattress deals on that product too.

More OTTY mattress sales, deals and discount codes

Whatever the time of year, it's likely that OTTY or other leading retailers like Amazon will be running a sale, discount or voucher deal that makes the OTTY Hybrid mattress cheaper. Here are some of the best OTTY mattress deals and discounts online right now.

OTTy Hybrid mattress: £100 off | at Otty.com

Over the August bank holiday weekend (23-27 Aug), there’s £100 off all sizes of OTTY Hybrid mattress – except the single, which has a £50 discount. Or, you can buy two Deluxe pillows for £50 ( £110 ) – or two adjustable pillows for £75 ( £169.98 ) when purchased with a mattress. (These offers can't be used in conjunction with each other.) We expect to see further OTTY mattress price cuts and deals in September. Deal ends: 31 August, 2019View Deal

OTTY Hybrid mattress: Shop deals at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a 5% discount on King Size OTTY Hybrid mattresses. Look out for bigger discounts from this retailer on Black Friday (29 Nov), Cyber Monday (2 Dec) and Prime Day (13 July 2020). Deal ends: unknownView Deal

OTTY Hybrid mattress: Save 10% | at Mattressman

Mattressman sells the OTTY Hybrid mattress in a comprehensive range of sizes. These come at impressively low prices with the manufacturer’s 10-year guarantee, but without the 100-night trial period offered through OTTY’s own website. There's a 10% discount on the OTTY Hybrid and other mattresses over the bank holiday weekend. Deal ends: 27 AugustView Deal

More OTTY sleep products

If you can’t get enough of OTTY's unique brand of affordable luxury, you’ll be happy to hear there’s a small-but-comfortably-formed range of companion products to go with (or without) the Hybrid mattress, including some superb memory foam pillows, and a smart, contemporary bed frame in a range of sizes.

OTTY Deluxe pillow: £41.33 ( £54.99 ) | at Amazon

Whereas OTTY is at the more affordable end of the high-quality mattress market, it's more of a luxury brand when it comes to pillows. This one, the OTTY Deluxe, pulls out all the stops, with a hypo-allergenic removable cover, three-year guarantee, and the same temperature-regulating memory foam that makes the OTTY Hybrid mattress great. View Deal

OTTY Adjustable pillow: £84.99 | at OTTY

Here’s an intriguing option for people who sometimes struggle to get comfy on their pillow. True to its name, the OTTY Adjustable pillow has adjustable memory foam fillings, which allow the user to change the height of the pillow from the bed. Topped off with a cover made of duck down and Egyptian cotton, this is every inch the high-end pillow you’d expect at this premium price-point. View Deal