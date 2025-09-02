My one big issue with Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL has just been fixed

Quick Summary A year of Google AI Pro subscription comes as part of a Pixel 10 Pro or 10 Pro XL purchase. But pre-order customers, myself included, noticed its redemption was being denied. Google has now rectified the issue with the redemption and, through until November 2026, customers are now able to claim without further difficulty.

When Google revealed its Pixel 10 series at a showcase hosted by Jimmy Fallon in August, I was excited to get to grips with the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which sits at the top of the brand's line-up.

I've been using the phone nonstop since just after then, so I'm now almost two weeks into possession – and I really love the handset, as made clear in my Pixel 10 Pro XL review (which, ahead of publishing, I mused could be 2026's best phone already).

But there was a problem: the complimentary year of a Google AI Pro subscription, which is part of a Pro or Pro XL purchase, just wouldn't take. Every time I attempted to redeem the promotion in the Gemini app, it said 'no dice' (well, not exactly those words, but you get my drift).

Users had taken to Reddit forums to highlight the same issue. Google's own forums, too. Various outlets, such as Android Police, had even weighed in on the issue. My hypothesis was that those who had previously redeemed the promotion – i.e. Pixel 9 Pro or Pro XL purchasers – were denied the promotion. I queried Google about this, but at that stage, there was no immediate answer.

I assumed it had to be related to the Pixel 10 series' on-sale date, commencing 28 August, and that by then the promotion would kick in. That wasn't the case, however, and having postponed my review to ensure I duly checked, it was still unavailable at the time of publishing.

Now, I'm no purveyor of artificial intelligence (AI), quite frankly, so my want of a Google AI Pro was mainly for the 2TB Google Drive storage that comes part and parcel with a subscription. When my previous subscription elapsed, I realised my 250+ gigabytes of data was a bother – as Google Drive thresholds are 100GB, 200GB, before a big jump to 2TB.

I had to scramble to remove giant quantities of data, therefore, to try and make the 200GB threshold (and lower subscription price). The way Gmail handles its Archive is really poor, which was a culprit for a lot, but various shot-on-camera files that I didn't need also added up.

My Pixel 10 Pro XL review was now published, when suddenly the Google AI Pro promotion returned. I had to amend the copy to reflect an accurate portrayal of anyone who was going to buy a Pixel 10 Pro model. Those who had pre-ordered and had been denied their AI Pro promotion to that point (myself included) suddenly gained access once more.

The next day I received an email from Google acknowledging there had been an issue, which was now rectified. I was very happy – as I'm sure many other Pixel owners or prospective buyers will be.

My one big issue with the Pixel 10 Pro XL was finally fixed. So now it's an even better prospect than it was just a few days ago – and, arguably, the best Android phone you can buy.