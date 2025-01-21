Revolutionary Hypershell exoskeleton gives hikers a 40% strength boost and up to 12.4 miles of speed assistance

Hypershell has officially launched its groundbreaking Outdoor Exoskeletons, the Hypershell X Series, globally after teasing it at CES 2025. Designed to redefine mobility for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts, the X Series brings cutting-edge robotics, AI, and ergonomic engineering together in a sleek, wearable package.

Not dissimilar to Arc’Teryx’s viral Mo/Go Pants, Hypershell's exoskeleton delivers up to 800W of assistive power, increasing lower limb strength by 40% and reducing physical exertion by 30%. However, the company sells the unit at a much friendlier price than the outdoor giant without seemingly compromising on specs.

The Hypershell X Series uses an AI-powered motion engine, which adapts in real-time to your movements. The company claims the MotionEngine algorithm processes thousands of calculations per second, responding within 0.03 seconds to movement intentions.

The advanced M-One Exoskeleton Motor System delivers up to 800W of assistive power and up to 12.4 miles/h (20 km/h) of speed assistance – you'll be able to go far and fast.

It weighs between 2 kg and 2.4 kg (1.8 kg without the battery) and accommodates a wide range of body types. With 300° of torsional freedom, the exoskeleton is said to allow users to move naturally and freely, adapting seamlessly to their physical needs during outdoor adventures.

Battery performance is equally impressive. The Hypershell X Series is powered by high-capacity, lightweight batteries that provide a range of up to 17.5 km on a single charge. These batteries are also hot-swappable, enabling continuous use for extended journeys. Charging time is a breezy 88 minutes from zero to 100 per cent, ensuring minimal downtime during multi-day expeditions.

Engineered for durability, the X Series performs reliably in extreme conditions, functioning effectively in temperatures from -20°C (-4°F) to 60°C (-140°F). Its IP54 rating for dust and water resistance ensures it can handle harsh environments without compromising on performance.

Hypershell isn’t just about performance – it’s also committed to sustainability. By enabling longer, more efficient journeys, the X Series encourages exploration while minimising physical strain, making outdoor adventures more accessible for people of all abilities.

The X Series is available globally now at Hypershell with prices starting at $799 (approx. £650/ AU$1,277).