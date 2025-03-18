Coachella teams up with Loop on new earplug launch ahead of festival season

QUICK SUMMARY Loop Earplugs has partnered up with Coachella as its official earplug sponsor for 2025, launching a new limited edition of the Experience 2 earplugs. They're now available for everyone to buy online for $39.95/€34.95/£34.95, with the option to buy the Loop x Coachella Link connector cord for an extra cost.

Loop Earplugs is partnering with Coachella Festival as its official earplug sponsor for 2025, bringing the limited-edition Loop x Coachella Experience 2 earplugs to life. The collaboration focuses on enhancing the live music experience whilst keeping users looking effortlessly stylish.

Originally released in May 2024, the Experience 2 earplugs are specifically designed for live music and events, setting them apart from Loop's more versatile models, including the Loop Switch 2. With 17 dB of filtered noise reduction, they offer the perfect balance of clear, vibrant sound whilst protecting your ears.

Festival-goers who scored Coachella passes during the November 2024 presale had the exclusive chance to grab the earplugs, but they're now available to everyone online whilst stock lasts. Priced at $39.95/€34.95/£34.95, they can also be purchased at the festival itself.

(Image credit: Loop)

Inspired by Coachella’s iconic California sunrises and sunsets, the earplugs feature an attractive gradient design in warm desert tones. However, unlike Loop's earplug collaboration with Tomorrowland, there's only one colourway on this occasion.

Each set comes with a matching Loop x Coachella carry case, and there's an optional Loop x Coachella Link connector cord ($24.95/€19.95/£19.95) available for those who want extra security whilst dancing.

(Image credit: Loop)

“Coachella sets the stage for cultural trailblazing and creativity, which perfectly aligns with our vision at Loop,” says Loop co-founder Dimitri O. “We’re thrilled to co-create something that not only meets the standards of one of the world’s most celebrated festivals but also raises the bar for live music experiences globally.”