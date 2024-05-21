Loop launches limited edition festival earplugs in collaboration with Tomorrowland

QUICK SUMMARY Loop Earplugs has announced its collaboration with Tomorrowland, launching a limited edition of the Experience 2 earplugs. Their design reflects the classic Loop Experience earplug look alongside the traditional Tomorrowland colours, black and purple. The earplugs are available to purchase from today for £34.95 / $39.95 / €34.95 on Loop's website. They will also be available onsite at the Loop Earplugs booth at Tomorrowland.

Now that festival season is fast approaching, it's the perfect time to start getting all your kit together. The best tents and the best wellies will protect you from the inevitable (and slightly soggy) weather, but what about protecting your hearing?

Today, Loop Earplugs has announced its collaboration with Tomorrowland, one of the most iconic music festivals in the world. The collaboration brings a limited edition of the Experience 2 earplugs, following Loop's recent next-gen product update which promises increased comfort and a better in-ear fit.

Whilst we've only reviewed the Loop Switch earplugs so far, it's clear that the Loop x Tomorrowland Experience 2 earplugs provide perfect design-led hearing protection for both fashionistas and regular festival goers.

Loop and Tomorrowland are using the partnership to spread a vital message: protecting your hearing no longer means compromising on sound quality. This is a timely message as awareness around hearing protection has recently skyrocketed globally across all age brackets.

According to the World Health Organisation, 1.1 billion young people are at risk of hearing loss due to exposure to unhealthy volume levels. In the US alone, 3 in 5 people experience ringing ears after going out, with most people confessing they thought this was normal.

The Loop x Tomorrowland Experience 2 earplugs can cover up to 17 dB, with the set providing flat attenuation. This means there's equal volume protection across the audible sound spectrum without impacting sound quality.

The earplugs' design reflects the classic Loop Experience earplug look alongside the traditional Tomorrowland colours, black and purple. The packaging also features Tomorrowland’s signature festival logo.

"Loop and Tomorrowland are a powerful combination," says co-founder Maarten Bodewes, "because they bring the world of festival life and the world of design-led wellness into the same conversation."

The Loop x Tomorrowland Experience 2 earplugs are available to purchase from today for £34.95 / $39.95 / €34.95 on Loop's website. They will also be available onsite at the Loop Earplugs booth at Tomorrowland, taking place in Belgium from Friday 19th July to Sunday 28th July.