Oil pulling is going viral on TikTok for stopping morning breath – but does it actually work?
4 hacks that prevent morning breath, according to a sleep expert
I have tried almost every TikTok sleep hack there is to try, and I was surprised to find that the majority of them were pretty effective. More recently, TikTok has moved on from sleep hacks to breath hacks, as oil pulling has been making the rounds on the app as a way to get rid of morning breath.
Oil pulling is an alternative medical practice that involves swirling edible oils – like vegetable or coconut – around the mouth before spitting it out. Why, you might be wondering – apparently, it helps improve your oral hygiene as well as other health benefits.
This practice has been adopted by many TikTok users, with most showing it as part of their morning routine. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted in a huge spike in searches for oil pulling – but does it actually work? And can it really get rid of morning breath?
To find out more, I spoke to Martin Seeley, CEO of MattressNextDay and sleep expert, who explained four hacks you can try to avoid morning breath – including TikTok’s current favourite trend, oil pulling.
P.S. For better oral hygiene, upgrade to the best electric toothbrush.
What causes morning breath?
Before we get into the hacks, it’s important to understand what causes morning breath or the technical term, halitosis. Seeley explained to me that morning breath is typically caused by saliva.
While saliva production slows down when you’re asleep, there is still some in your mouth which will break down what’s in your mouth while you sleep, like leftover food. Morning breath can also be caused by dehydration, your diet, poor oral hygiene, reflux and smoking.
How to prevent morning breath
1. Drink green tea before bed
Drinking green tea before bed has many sleep-enhancing benefits, including getting rid of morning breath. This is due to its antibacterial properties, as green tea contains polyphenols which kill odour-causing bacteria in the mouth.
According to Seeley, green tea is preferable to freshen your breath before bed, compared to mouthwash as it doesn’t dry your mouth out and instead, increases saliva production. An increase in saliva can help wash away more bacteria when you sleep and prevent morning breath.
2. Chew parsley, mint or coriander
Before bed, chewing on parsley, mint and coriander can help with your oral hygiene. These herbs contain chlorophyll which acts as a natural deodoriser. Alongside its antibacterial properties, Seeley explains that “chlorophyll binds to the sulfur compounds in your mouth which neutralises smells.” Mint is probably the better choice here, considering most toothpastes are mint flavoured, so having a quick chew on some mint before bed can leave your mouth feeling fresh.
3. Rinse your mouth with baking soda
After brushing your teeth in the evening, rinsing your mouth with baking soda can help prevent morning breath as “your mouth naturally becomes more acidic at night, which causes bacteria to thrive, but baking soda is an alkaline that neutralises these acids,” says Seeley.
Personally, I can’t think of anything worse than rinsing my mouth with baking soda, but if you fancy trying it, Seeley suggests mixing half a teaspoon of baking soda with warm water to help balance your mouth’s pH levels.
4. Try coconut oil pulling – yes, it works!
It turns out TikTok isn’t all wrong – oil pulling actually does work! To try oil pulling, swish 1-2 tablespoons of oil around your mouth for a few minutes – some people will do this for up to 20! – before spitting it out.
Oil pulling can be done before or after bed, as it loosens and removes plaque build-up which can cause bad breath. If you’re oil pulling before bed, Seeley goes on to say that “it removes bacteria from the mouth that would otherwise break down and start to smell, so you’re more likely to wake up with fresher breath.”
While any edible oil can work, coconut oil is preferred as it has a slightly better taste. It can also reduce gum inflammation for better overall oral health and hygiene.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
