The wait is over – you can finally buy a Simba mattress in Bensons for Beds

QUICK SUMMARY Bensons for Beds has partnered with British sleep tech brand Simba, bringing its top-rated Hybrid and Earth mattress ranges to over 175 stores nationwide.

Bensons for Beds has just teamed up with British sleep-tech favourite Simba, meaning you can now try out and buy Simba’s best-selling mattresses in Bensons stores across the UK. Whilst Bensons has stocked a variety of the best mattress brands for a while, this move is a big leap forward for Simba’s retail presence – and a smart step for Bensons as it continues to expand its sleep offering.

We've been told that Simba’s hugely popular Hybrid range will be available nationwide, along with the brand’s new Earth range in selected locations. Both collections have made waves in the sleep world, with the Simba Hybrid Pro and Simba Earth Apex each scoring a full five stars in T3’s expert reviews.

With more than 175 Bensons stores across the UK, this partnership finally gives shoppers a chance to actually try a Simba mattress before committing – a game-changer for anyone who prefers to test before they rest.

(Image credit: Simba)

Simba’s Hybrid mattresses are still the brand’s top sellers, known for their blend of plush comfort, support, and breathability thanks to multi-layered foam and Simba’s own Aerocoil micro-spring tech. Meanwhile, the newer Earth range offers a more natural option – handcrafted in Hampshire using locally sourced British wool for a breathable, sustainable sleep experience that aligns with Simba’s ongoing eco-conscious mission.

Steve Reid, CEO at Simba, said: “We’re delighted to bring our products to physical stores through this exclusive partnership with Bensons. Their reputation and reach on the high street make them the ideal partner to help us connect with more people. We’re especially pleased to be offering our new Earth range in store for the first time.”

Mark Slater, Chief Commercial Officer at Bensons for Beds, said: “We’re obsessed with sleep and always want to offer our customers the very latest and best in sleep tech. Adding Simba to our brand collection is part of our wider strategy to house well-known brands at affordable prices, and we’re thrilled to welcome them into the Bensons family, bringing even more diversity to our portfolio.”