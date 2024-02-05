Arlo has increased its video doorbell subscription charges by 60%, and users aren't happy

Arlo consumers had a nasty shock last week after news of a substantial price increase made its way into their inboxes. As a result of 'increasing costs and developing innovative solutions', the home security brand has announced its Secure subscription service is climbing from $4.99 to $7.99 per month for a single camera or video doorbell.

This isn't the first time Arlo has sprung a price markup on its users, originally increasing the plan from $2.99 to $4.99 this time last year. Despite the other subscription plans remaining the same, those who opted with the cheapest plan aren't happy, especially as there's now been a 60% price increase in the space of a year.

According to the email sent, users will be automatically charged the new cost unless they change or cancel their plan. The new price bracket went live on Arlo's website immediately, meaning any new or potential consumers won't have a choice either.

(Image credit: Arlo)

There are now three monthly subscription plans in place. Secure is $12.99 (or $7.99 for a single camera or doorbell), Secure Plus is $17.99 and Safe & Secure Pro is $24.99. Whilst it's a lot pricier than the Secure single camera plan, the Safe & Secure Pro plan covers all cameras involved as well as professional monitoring, meaning users recieve a lot more for their money.

There’s also still the option to pay annually, now priced at $89.99 a year for one camera, or $149.99 a year for unlimited cameras. The annual cost for one camera was also marked up last year, originally standing at $59.99.

Unfortunately, tech inflation just seems to be the way of the world at the moment, especially when it comes to subscription plans. Arlo isn't the only brand to partake too. Have you heard of the new Amazon Alexa payment plan that's coming our way?