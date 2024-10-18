Arlo launches its first-ever wired floodlight camera – and it’s pretty blinding!

QUICK SUMMARY Arlo has launched its first wired floodlight security camera to the US market. The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera offers 2000 lumens of instant light and it can be manually adjusted to illuminate different aspects of your home. The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera is available for $149.99. UK pricing and availability hasn’t been released yet.

Arlo has just launched its first-ever hardwired floodlight security camera. The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera offers powerful light to illuminate the outside of your home and to scare off any potential intruders – but UK customers will have to wait for it for a while.

Arlo is well known for its collection of the best security cameras , but the new Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera is the first time the brand has created a wired floodlight surveillance system for outdoor use. Instead of wireless technology, the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera connects directly to a power source and your Wi-Fi so it doesn’t have to rely on batteries or charging.

Clues in the name: The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera comes with two incredibly bright floodlights that sit atop and either side of the main camera. The floodlights offer up to 2,000 lumens of light to illuminate the outside of your home so you can clearly see what’s happening outside your home, as well as light the way to your door when it’s dark.

The floodlights of the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera switch on automatically when it detects motion and if you set a specific time schedule in the Arlo app. The floodlights can also be used to scare off any potential intruders, which when combined with the integrated siren, the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera is sure to appear as an intimidating package!

(Image credit: Arlo)

Aside from the floodlights, the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera has 2K HD resolution camera and video for sharper images and motion capture. It has a wide 160° field of view to see all angles and areas outside your house, and it comes with standard security camera features that Arlo is known for, like two-way talk and colour night vision.

Both the camera and the floodlights of the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera can be manually adjusted to capture and light up specific areas. This can also be customised in the Arlo Secure app – when you buy the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera, you get a 30 day free trial before you pay $7.99 each month.

The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera is available to buy for $149.99 on the Arlo website . As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK, but there is a similar version called the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Security Camera which you can buy for £259.99.