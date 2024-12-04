Eve launches its first ever Android app – but it only works with select devices

QUICK SUMMARY
Eve Systems has launched its Android app alongside its Matter-enabled version of the Eve Thermo.
At launch, the app only works with Google Home and the new Eve Thermo, but there are plans to expand platform and device support.
Eve Systems has just announced its first ever Android version of the Eve app. Available for free, the Android Eve app coincides with the launch of the new Matter-enabled Eve Thermo smart radiator thermostat – but the app currently only works with this device.
Eve announced its plans for an Android app years ago, and now it’s finally come to fruition. Previously, Eve’s app and devices were only compatible with Apple and iOS users, but the new Android edition delivers the full Eve Thermo experience for Google Home.
As one of the first apps to be developed on Google Home’s APIs, the first version of the Eve Android app exclusively supports the Eve Thermo and is connected through the Google Home platform. So, as of writing, the Android version of the app can only be used to customise and control the Eve Thermo.
This does limit the appeal of the new Android app, but Eve is working on updating the app’s support. When it expands, the app should be able to support other Eve devices, as well as other platforms, like Alexa and Samsung SmartThings. Eve representatives have commented that this is being worked on and will be added to updated versions of the app.
Android users who download the Eve for Matter app can access custom features of Eve devices that aren’t supported by Matter. It can be used to create and manage Eve Thermo schedules, change the temperature of each room, and show energy-saving statistics.
Eve has also introduced a new Matter-enabled version of the Eve Thermo. With Thread as its communication protocol, Eve Thermo has high levels of data privacy and security, which is something Eve Systems continuously prioritises. The earlier version of the Eve Thermo can be upgraded to support Matter, but the new edition (which is €79.99) already has it pre-installed.
Due to the Matter compatibility and the new Eve app, the Eve Thermo can be added to Google Home through Matter where you can control it on the Google Home platform. As the Eve app is still being worked on, using the Eve Thermo via the Google Home app is probably the way to go – although you get additional features and schedules when you also have the Eve app installed.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
This is my favourite classic car EV conversion yet
Mazda MX-5 goes electric! But not in the way you’d think…
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Netflix’s new no.1 series is the thriller I've been longing for – irrelevant of reviews
Finally! Some crime-thriller action to top Netflix's chart
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Philips Hue finally upgrades its app with multi-bridge support
Philips Hue users with multiple Hue Bridges are going to love this app update
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
IKEA's brand new smart home sensor just got an exciting update
The PARASOLL is one of the three affordable smart home sensors IKEA unveiled at the end of 2023
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Eve upgrades its smart light switch with iOS 18 controls and Matter support
The Eve Light Switch now supports Matter and can be controlled via iOS 18
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Eve Systems upgrades its Smart Weather Station with new Matter support
Eve adds Matter to its Smart Weather Station – and it won’t cost you any extra
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Philips Hue adds new lighting effects and scenes in latest app update
Version 5.13.0 of the official app is available to iOS and Android users from today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
A new Eve Energy outdoor smart plug has leaked, and it could be here soon
The exciting product popped up on the CSA's website today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue announces upcoming support for multiple linked bridges
The update will prevent users from having to switch between Bridges when controlling different devices
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Eve Systems just launched the world's first Matter smart outlet, but what does it do?
The new Eve Energy Outlet will be available from 6th February 2024
By Lizzie Wilmot Published