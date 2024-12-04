Eve launches its first ever Android app – but it only works with select devices

QUICK SUMMARY Eve Systems has launched its Android app alongside its Matter-enabled version of the Eve Thermo. At launch, the app only works with Google Home and the new Eve Thermo, but there are plans to expand platform and device support.

Eve Systems has just announced its first ever Android version of the Eve app. Available for free, the Android Eve app coincides with the launch of the new Matter-enabled Eve Thermo smart radiator thermostat – but the app currently only works with this device.

Eve announced its plans for an Android app years ago, and now it’s finally come to fruition. Previously, Eve’s app and devices were only compatible with Apple and iOS users, but the new Android edition delivers the full Eve Thermo experience for Google Home.

As one of the first apps to be developed on Google Home’s APIs, the first version of the Eve Android app exclusively supports the Eve Thermo and is connected through the Google Home platform. So, as of writing, the Android version of the app can only be used to customise and control the Eve Thermo.

This does limit the appeal of the new Android app, but Eve is working on updating the app’s support. When it expands, the app should be able to support other Eve devices, as well as other platforms, like Alexa and Samsung SmartThings. Eve representatives have commented that this is being worked on and will be added to updated versions of the app.

(Image credit: Eve Systems)

Android users who download the Eve for Matter app can access custom features of Eve devices that aren’t supported by Matter. It can be used to create and manage Eve Thermo schedules, change the temperature of each room, and show energy-saving statistics.

Eve has also introduced a new Matter-enabled version of the Eve Thermo. With Thread as its communication protocol, Eve Thermo has high levels of data privacy and security, which is something Eve Systems continuously prioritises. The earlier version of the Eve Thermo can be upgraded to support Matter, but the new edition (which is €79.99) already has it pre-installed.

Due to the Matter compatibility and the new Eve app, the Eve Thermo can be added to Google Home through Matter where you can control it on the Google Home platform. As the Eve app is still being worked on, using the Eve Thermo via the Google Home app is probably the way to go – although you get additional features and schedules when you also have the Eve app installed.