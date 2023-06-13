The Tissot PRX 35mm Automatic is here – and it could be the perfect watch

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a fan of watches, you'll already be familiar with the Tissot PRX. Drawing inspiration from an original Tissot design from the late 70s, the model won acclaim with a host of users when it was re-introduced a few years ago.

It's not hard to see why, either. Integrated bracelet sports watches are very fashionable right now. Models like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Phillippe Nautilus are top of the pile, but often command five- or six-figure sums.

For the rest of us, the PRX represents a great mix of value and performance. The Powermatic 80 movement packs in an 80-hour power reserve – perfect for keeping things ticking away even if you don't wear it for a few days. You'll also find a gorgeous waffle dial, with a really high standard of finishing on the case and bracelet.

Now, that same DNA has been packed into an even smaller case size, with the Tissot PRX 35mm Automatic. That smaller case size has previously been available on the Quartz powered model, but users can now enjoy the more svelte size with the brilliant automatic calibre inside.

That's a great addition to the line-up. I recently borrowed the 40mm PRX from a friend to try it out for a bit. As someone with smaller wrists, I was dubious about the size – particularly when combined with the integrated bracelet.

To my surprise it actually wasn't bad, but definitely still a bit too big for me. The case itself looked like a big slab on my wrist. But shave off a few millimetres – like this new 35mm variant has – and it would be perfect.

I suspect a lot of people will be in the same boat. The new variant comes in four dial colours. Black, Blue and Green dials are available for £610, while a Mother of Peal dial will be available for £650.

There's no word on when these will hit stores yet. It's probably worth keeping a close eye out for that though – I can see these selling like hot cakes!