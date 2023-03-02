Tissot expands PRX collection with another dose of 70s nostalgia

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tissot has announced seven new models as part of its 1970s-inspired PRX collection. Revealed this week and due out soon, the new models include automatic movements and a flagship chronograph timepiece.

The nostalgia-packed PRX range arrived in 2022 with quartz-powered movements, and was later joined by a mint green dial option (opens in new tab).

Now, Tissot is taking the collection further up-market with the introduction of PRX watches with the company’s Powermatic self-winding movement. The watches retain the same 40mm, bruised stainless steel case and angular design as before, but with a see-through caseback for showing off the automatic movement.

(Image credit: Tissot)

Called the Powermatic 80, the movement has 23 jewels and a claimed power reserve of 80 hours, which is considerable for the price and means the watch can be unworn for almost 3.5 days without losing time.

For us, the highlight of the new collection is the PRX Powermatic 80 with stainless steel strap and light blue dial. This £660 watch is joined by a pair of £610 Powermatic 80 models with dark blue and black dials, each with a black rubber strap.

The new flagship of the range is the PRX Automatic Chronograph, pictured above, with a stainless steel case and strap, 100 metres of water resistance and a white steel dial with a trio of dark blue sub dials.

Slightly larger than its stablemates, this watch has a 42mm case diameter, a date complication at the half-past-four position, a see-through case back and 60 hours of power reserve.

(Image credit: Tissot)

Lastly, Tissot has also announced three new quartz models of PRX. Two of these have black rubber straps and black or blue dials, while the third features an eye-catching white dial and matching rubber strap.

This trio are each priced at £330, and as with everything announced this week, they will be available to buy soon.