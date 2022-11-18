Tissot adds new light green dial to PRX quartz collection

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Just a few weeks after the launch of its PRX, a vintage throwback to watches of the 1970s, Tissot has added another dial colour to the range.

The new model features a mint green dial sat within a 40mm stainless steel case. It joins a pair of otherwise identical 40mm quartz-powered timepieces, whose dials are black and silver, with the latter adding a splash of colour with its rose gold hands and indices.

Tissot has only made the mint green dial available on the 40mm PRX, with the smaller 35mm range instead sticking to its original offerings of dials in black, light and dark blue, and dark green.

The new colour won’t be a surprise to watch fans keeping a close eye on 2022 trends. It could even be described as a predictable addition to the range, given the soaring popularity in watches with pale green and blue dials similar to the ‘Tiffany Blue’ of a Patek Philipe Nautilus 5711 that sold at auction for $6.5m in 2021.

(Image credit: Tissot)

Tissot’s take on the shade is far closer to green than blue, but stands out equally well from the brushed stainless steel case, and is still befitting of the PRX’s 1970s vibe. The new watch is otherwise the same as the rest of the range, meaning it is water resistant to 100 metres, has a sapphire crystal, a Swiss made quartz movement and steel strap with quick-release lug bars and push button-deployed butterfly clasp.

The case back is also stainless steel and the watch is fairly slim, with a case thickness of 10.4mm and a weight of 130g. Although advertised by Tissot as a gent’s watch, the 40mm case and pale dial could well be considered unisex.

The new mint green PRX quartz 40mm is priced at £295, which is the same as the other dial colours, and also equal to the smaller 35mm quartz models too. Automatic versions of PRX cross the £1,000 barrier and stretch to £1,600, but none are available with the new mint green dial.