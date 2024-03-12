This cool Tissot PRX Chronograph is over £500 cheaper right now

While we often wax lyrical about one model or another, very few can claim to be one of the best watches on the market. For that honour to be bestowed, a timepiece needs to have made a significant impact on the industry.

The Tissot PRX range did just that. Launched in 2021, the modern PRX pays homage to the original 1978 model, with lashings of influence from other integrated bracelet sports watches like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

If you're looking for something a little bit cooler again, there's the Tissot PRX Chronograph. With a slightly larger case and chunkier bracelet than the standard model, this also packs in a trio of sub-dials for stopwatch functionality.

Right now, you can save over £500 on it, too! The good folks at Chisholm Hunter have slashed the price, meaning you can snag one for just £1,166.40.

Tissot PRX Chronograph: was £1,695 , now £1,166.4 at Chisholm Hunter

Save over £500 on this Tissot PRX Chronograph right now at Chisholm Hunter. You'll enjoy one of the most popular watch designs of recent years, complete with a fantastic chronograph complication - and all for just a hair over £1,000!

That's a really stellar deal for a great watch. The vanilla PRX model is well known around the watch world for being a great value for money timepiece. It's also very pretty.

This takes that brilliant design language but makes a host of improvements. For starters, the bracelet is given a little more heft. That's a welcome change which gives it a much more premium feel overall.

The case is a smidge larger here, too. That's necessary to fit in all of the chronograph components in place on this watch. You'll find an in-house chronograph movement with 60 hours of power reserve on offer.

This price is absolutely stellar for such a cool watch. There's no guarantee of it sticking around for long, though. So if you're looking to pick one up, be quick!