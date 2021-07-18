You're going to love this limited edition Seiko 5 Sport

Seiko has just announced a new watch, but, unlike most watches Seiko releases, this one wasn't designed by the Japanese brand. Instead, this is the winning Seiko 5 Sports design from the ‘‘Custom Watch Beatmaker’’ campaign.

This competition saw participants create their original Seiko 5 Sports watches by selecting and combining five watch parts on the brand's website. You could then get votes if your model was the favourite.

Each watch was then paired with one of 32 original pieces of music created by eight up-and-coming artists who share the same value as the brand's concept ‘‘Show Your Style.’’

As you can see from the clear image of the watch below – it's giving us major Seiko Pogue vibes, which, if you're unaware, is a collectable watch from the 70s which gained notoriety for being the first automatic chronograph to be worn in space. It also happened to look really cool.

This limited edition Seiko 5 is no different, the watch incorporates a gold coloured dial combined with a bezel with red and blue accents.

(Image credit: Seiko)

The Custom Watch Beatmaker campaign ran from October 2020 to January 2021, and the entry above won by far the most ‘‘likes’’. It was selected from over 48,000 original designs and won about 8,500,000 votes out of the 16,000,000 total votes worldwide.

The Seiko 5 Sport Custom Watch Beatmaker watch will be available as a limited edition of 2,021 with an RRP of £260. If you're lucky you'll find one at selected Seiko Boutique Online websites in August 2021.

