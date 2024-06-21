REI Co-op 4th July Sale is now on – here are 5 deals picked by the T3 experts

Get ready to gear up for adventure with the incredible REI Co-op 4th of July Sale! This limited-time event is packed with amazing discounts on top outdoor brands and essential gear for all your summer escapades. From now until July 4, you can save big on a wide range of products.
Whether you're camping under the stars or hitting the trails, you'll find tents and sleeping bags from REI Co-op brand and The North Face at up to 30% off. REI Co-op REI Co-op members can also enjoy a special 20% discount on one full-price YETI cooler—perfect for keeping your drinks cold on those hot summer days.
Upgrade your camp kitchen and furniture with savings of up to 30% on items from REI Co-op brand, MSR, and more. Watersports enthusiasts will love the deals on canoes, kayaks, accessories, and clothing, with savings up to $200. Plus, packs and bags from REI Co-op brand, Gregory, and Osprey are up to 25% off.
Don’t miss out on these fantastic savings—visit REI Co-op today and make the most of your summer adventures! Below, you'll find the selection of our favorite, expert-picked deals from the REI Co-op 4th July Sale.
MSR Hubba Hubba 2 Tent: was $549.95, now $329.89 at REI Co-op
Weighing just 3.5 pounds, the MSR Hubba Hubba 2 Tent offers spacious comfort with a 29-square-foot floor area and a peak height of 39 inches. Perfect for camping enthusiasts seeking a reliable, high-quality tent for all their adventures.
REI Co-op Kingdom Cot 3: was $199, now 139.29 at REI Co-op
Upgrade your camping comfort with the REI Co-op Kingdom Cot 3! Featuring a rugged aluminum/steel frame, plush quilted top, and oversized feet for uneven ground. Holds up to 300 lbs. and offers multiposition back support. Climate Neutral Certified for eco-friendly adventures.
Oru Kayak Inlet Kayak: was $899, now $719.19 at REI Co-op
Perfect for beginners, the Oru Inlet Kayak is stable, lightweight, and strong. Weighs just 20 pounds, folds compactly, and handles better than an inflatable. Ideal for calm waters, it's puncture-resistant and perfect for paddling with a dog or child. Compact enough to check on a plane or hike with.
REI Co-op Flexlite Air Chair: was $99.95, now $69.89 at REI Co-op
The REI Co-op Flexlite Air Chair is ultralight and compact, weighing just 1 pound. Its durable aluminum frame supports up to 250 pounds. Easy to set up and perfect for camping or backpacking, it offers comfort and convenience on any adventure.
GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set: was $39.95, now $29.89 at REI Co-op
This brilliant knife set contains compact stainless-steel blades with protective sheaths, ergonomic rubber handles, and a folding cutting board. Includes 3 knives, soap bottle, dish cloth, and a ballistic nylon case for easy organization and transport. Perfect for all your outdoor culinary needs!