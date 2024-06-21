REI Co-op 4th July Sale is now on – here are 5 deals picked by the T3 experts

Get ready to gear up for adventure with the incredible REI Co-op 4th of July Sale! This limited-time event is packed with amazing discounts on top outdoor brands and essential gear for all your summer escapades. From now until July 4, you can save big on a wide range of products.

Whether you're camping under the stars or hitting the trails, you'll find tents and sleeping bags from REI Co-op brand and The North Face at up to 30% off. REI Co-op REI Co-op members can also enjoy a special 20% discount on one full-price YETI cooler—perfect for keeping your drinks cold on those hot summer days.

Upgrade your camp kitchen and furniture with savings of up to 30% on items from REI Co-op brand, MSR, and more. Watersports enthusiasts will love the deals on canoes, kayaks, accessories, and clothing, with savings up to $200. Plus, packs and bags from REI Co-op brand, Gregory, and Osprey are up to 25% off.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic savings—visit REI Co-op today and make the most of your summer adventures! Below, you'll find the selection of our favorite, expert-picked deals from the REI Co-op 4th July Sale.

MSR Hubba Hubba 2 Tent: was $549.95, now $329.89 at REI Co-op

Weighing just 3.5 pounds, the MSR Hubba Hubba 2 Tent offers spacious comfort with a 29-square-foot floor area and a peak height of 39 inches. Perfect for camping enthusiasts seeking a reliable, high-quality tent for all their adventures.

REI Co-op Kingdom Cot 3: was $199, now 139.29 at REI Co-op

Upgrade your camping comfort with the REI Co-op Kingdom Cot 3! Featuring a rugged aluminum/steel frame, plush quilted top, and oversized feet for uneven ground. Holds up to 300 lbs. and offers multiposition back support. Climate Neutral Certified for eco-friendly adventures.

Oru Kayak Inlet Kayak: was $899, now $719.19 at REI Co-op

Perfect for beginners, the Oru Inlet Kayak is stable, lightweight, and strong. Weighs just 20 pounds, folds compactly, and handles better than an inflatable. Ideal for calm waters, it's puncture-resistant and perfect for paddling with a dog or child. Compact enough to check on a plane or hike with.

REI Co-op Flexlite Air Chair: was $99.95, now $69.89 at REI Co-op

The REI Co-op Flexlite Air Chair is ultralight and compact, weighing just 1 pound. Its durable aluminum frame supports up to 250 pounds. Easy to set up and perfect for camping or backpacking, it offers comfort and convenience on any adventure.