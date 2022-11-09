The North Face Icons RMST reimagines the brand's most iconic styles after 30 years

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The North Face is famous for a number of things, but one thing is for sure: you can instantly recognise some of its most iconic jackets, such as the Nuptse Jacket, the Himalayan Parka, or the Denali Jacket. These garments have been pretty much unchanged for three decades, but as time moves on, customer needs change, hence why The North Face decided to revamp them to keep up with the times. And we couldn't be happier!

The new Icons RMST line "fuses innovative technologies and premium materials and construction with the brand’s most beloved styles, elevating these pieces with performance-driven enhancements for the first time in 30 years", The North Face explains. The new product line brings back the original design intent of these iconic pieces, which were first created in the early 1990s as part of the Expedition System, the most technically advanced integrated clothing system at the time, built for unforgiving conditions and designed to enable exploration from the Himalayas to Antarctica.

The Icons RMST line reminds us of the video game Shovel Knight, which was unique in the sense that it had a retro feel to it but without the niggles of retro games. The North Face is trying to do the same thing; infusing classic styles with modern technologies. You get the best of both worlds – garments that look not only cool but feature premium technology, elevated construction, refined features, and progressive protection from wind and weather.

Available at select The North Face stores on and at The North Face (opens in new tab) (women's collection (opens in new tab)/men's collection (opens in new tab)) beginning November 8 2022, the collection includes a variety of reimagined designs, including the RMST Nuptse Jacket, RMST Denali Jacket, RMST FUTURELIGHT Mountain Jacket, Men’s RMST Himalayan Parka, and more. Price from $189/£170 to $700/£630 and will be available in the US, Canada, EMEA and APAC.

You can find plenty The North Face items in our buying guides, including the best winter jackets, best waterproof jackets, and the best trail running shoes roundups. The brand also recently launched two NSE collections, which you can read about here and here.