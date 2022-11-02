The North Face's latest NSE Collection is a kaleidoscopic vision of nature

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A month after the launch of their latest NSE Capsule collection, which was featured in our autumn essentials 2022 roundup, The North Face is back with another red-hot NSE collaboration with artist Alfie Kungu. The new collection reinterprets iconic TNF styles and new season pieces emblazoned with Kungu’s distinctive art, which "mirrors the parallels between the urban and natural worlds."

Alfie Kungu is known for his "abstract yet playful" work, which draws inspiration from his Yorkshire roots and love of the outdoors, all of which are reflected in the revamped pieces included in the collection, such as the Rusta Puffer, Gartha Microfleece Pants, Seasonal Denali Fleece, Fleeski Street Bucket Hat (our personal favourite) and Etip Gloves. The promotional video is as cool as you'd expect:

Alfie's use of his artistic medium to illustrate the "humbling scales of nature" also inspired the enchanting short film (seen above) to showcase the new collaboration where you can truly see this winter through the eyes of Alfie Kungu. "Nature works on so many different scales", he says, "It's humbling. You realise you're not at the centre of everything; you're just a small part of a huge environment with lots of things going on in it."

The NSE collection is available to purchase from today, 2 November 21022, at The North Face UK (opens in new tab) and in select The North Face stores with prices from £35 (approx. $40/AU$62). US/AU availability TBC. Check out Alfie's Instagram (opens in new tab) for more info on his work. Need new winter clothing? Check out T3's best winter jacket and best fleece jacket guides.