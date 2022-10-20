Spice up your wardrobe with these 9 functional apparel and accessory options this autumn

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As the weather gets colder, we feel the urge to swap those shorts and t-shirts for something more substantial. Lucky for us, the preferred fashion trends at the moment prioritise utilitarian and/or athleisure garments, so you don't have to compromise between looking stylish while also feeling comfortable and ready for the elements.

In this essential autumn/fall drop report, we recommend the most functional and stylish garments from Columbia, The North Face, Adidas, Matador and more – the ones we tried and tested to ensure they can take on the elements without making you look awkward. Ready to take on the weather in style? Let's go!

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Arc’teryx Squamish Hoody

RRP: $159/£130

Availability: available now at Arc'teryx US (opens in new tab)/Arc'teryx UK (opens in new tab)

There is little very little to criticise about the Arc’teryx Squamish Hoody. This superb windbreaker is made of Tyono 30 nylon, an advanced, highly wind-resistant fabric that offers surprising strength for its weight. It's also super packable and weighs next to nothing – in short, perfect for those days when the weather can go either way.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The North Face Convin Trousers

RRP: £100

Availability: available now at The North Face UK (opens in new tab)

Part of the latest The North Face NSE drop, the Convin trousers seamlessly combine utilitarian style with experimental designs. Made from durable ripstop material, the stretch waistband allows for plenty of movement, while the pockets are ideal for stashing your keys, phone, wallet or whatever else you want to take with you on your urban exploration journeys.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The North Face Convin Anorak

RRP: £125

Availability: available now at The North Face UK (opens in new tab)

Part of the same NSE collection mentioned above, the Convin Anorak features a durable water-repellent finish that protects you from external moisture and fabric getting overly saturated with water. It's wind-resistant but not too toasty that you'd get all hot and flustered wearing it. There is a kangaroo pocket under the flap at the front and many adjustment cords to ensure the wind stays where it belongs: outside the anorak.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Columbia Escape Thrive Endure Waterproof Walking Shoes

RRP: $160/£145

Availability: available now at Columbia US (opens in new tab) / Columbia UK (opens in new tab)

Keeping your feet dry is the top priority when the weather gets all soggy; no one likes walking around in wet socks and feeling uncomfortable, not to mention the health hazards (i.e. getting cold). Columbia's Escape Thrive Endure shoes go a step further than just keeping your feet dry; they have an amazing rocker geometry that allows for smoother heel-to-toe transitions, and they also look pretty darn good. Perfect for walking in the city and off the beaten path. Check out our best walking shoes guide for more options.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Columbia Helvetia Sherpa Fleece Hoodie

RRP: $90/£70

Availability: available now at Columbia US (opens in new tab) / Columbia UK (opens in new tab)

Fleeces are all the rage, and Columbia's Helvetia fleece is one of the best value-for-money options out there. This warm jumper has a zippered chest pocket, hand pockets, and elastic bands at the hem and cuffs. It comes in six colourways, too, so you can pick one that matches not only your heat requirements but also your style. We also have a roundup of the best fleece jackets if you prefer those over jumpers.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Matador Freerain28 Waterproof Packable Backpack

RRP: $125

Availability: available now at Matador (opens in new tab)

This awesome backpack is part of Matador's Advanced Series, engineered for ultralight outdoor travel. In fact, this brilliant backpack can be stowed away easily in another bag or large pocket when not needed and provide extra storage space as and when required. The Freerain28 is also super comfortable to wear and features UHMWPE-reinforced Robic nylon that delivers durability, while the UTS coating, sealed seams, and rolltop closure yield a fully waterproof main compartment. Perfect for any outdoor adventure, including mountaineering!

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Adidas 4CMTE Track Top

RRP: $120/£85

Availability: available now at Adidas US (opens in new tab) / Adidas UK (opens in new tab)

This athleisure track top from Adidas is part of the brand's Made with Nature collection and uses 50% organic cotton, 30% lyocell and 20% recycled polyester fleece in its construction. The 4CMTE top is robust on the outside, fleecy on the inside and lightly padded for added warmth on chilly days when it's not quite warm enough for a jacket, but a long-sleeve t-shirt just won't do.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Adidas 4CMTE Joggers

RRP: $100/£75

Availability: available now at Adidas US (opens in new tab) / Adidas UK (opens in new tab)

If you need matching sustainable legwear to go with your 4MCTE Track Top, these are the joggers you need. Made from a cosy fleece mix, the 4CMTE joggers will serve you well during winter hikes and cold morning commutes. The built-in belt and the quilted woven overlay panel help make these pants look less samey-samey; a must-have athleisure purchase!

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Chrome Simple Messenger Bag – Duck Camo

RRP: $90/£95

Availability: available now at Chrome Industries (opens in new tab)

Although Chrome might be more famous for its Citizen bag, the low-profile, heritage Simple messenger bag is equally as tough, versatile and handsome as its larger sibling – perfect for your everyday carry. The padded laptop sleeve can hold a 13-inch laptop, and the weatherproof tarp liner with a durable nylon shell ensures it stays dry and safe when you're out and about. Adjustable stainless steel slider with bottle opener on the strap as an added bonus. More Chrome stuff can be found in our best cycling bags guide.