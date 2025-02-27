The North Face reinvents one of its most iconic jackets 40 years after its landmark debut

The North Face is marking four decades of its legendary Mountain Jacket with an all-new 2025 collection, combining heritage design with cutting-edge outdoor technology.

Designed originally to protect climbers and skiers from extreme weather, the Mountain Jacket has been a staple of high-altitude expeditions for 40 years.

Over time, it has seamlessly transitioned into urban fashion and pop culture, gaining prominence through collaborations with Supreme, MM6 Maison Margiela, and KAWS.

For 2025, The North Face is introducing two key iterations of the Mountain Jacket. The DRYVENT Mono version (£225, The North Face) is made with 100% recycled 2L DRYVENT fabric, offering a fully seam-sealed, mono-material waterproof construction.

The GORE-TEX version (£425, The North Face) features premium Gore-Tex waterproofing, pit zips, alpine pockets, and a performance-driven design for extreme conditions.

Both jackets retain signature elements such as adjustable hems, cuffs, and hoods, a two-thirds, one-third horizontal yoke design, and zip-in compatibility with The North Face’s Retro Denali Jacket.

Fronting the global campaign for the anniversary collection is BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Griff, who's joined by two The North Face athletes, snowboarder Blake Paul and freeride skier Dennis Ranalter.

Speaking about her involvement in the campaign, Griff said: “Just like music, it’s just as important to me to express myself through fashion and the clothes I wear. Having the opportunity to work with an iconic brand like The North Face and being a part of the global campaign for the 40th anniversary of the Mountain Jacket has been amazing.”

With a focus on sustainability, functionality, and versatility, the 2025 Mountain Jacket collection continues The North Face’s commitment to exploration, from the slopes to city streets.

The collection is available at The North Face (women's and men's) and select retailers.