New Lenovo Legion Pro laptops look like total powerhouses

If you're on the lookout for a new gaming laptop, there's no better place than CES. The huge show is now in full swing, and Lenovo's getting in on the action with some interesting launches – particularly for its gaming sub-brand Legion. New handheld Legion Go models have taken the focus, but it's also got a very impressive new gaming laptop.

The Legion Pro has a slick new design that manages to keep it relatively compact while still hiding a huge reserve of power. It'll come in three main variants, according to Lenovo – the Legion Pro 7i (a 16-inch model), and the Legion Pro 5 and Legion Pro 5i (also 16-inch). The difference between these will come down to the processors they pack, with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX available for those happy to spec things to the max.

The Legion Pro 7i is the most cutting-edge of the bunch, featuring a new cooling chamber design that sees it crank its potential power draw up to 250W TDP, compared to the Legion Pro 5i and 5's 200W TDP. In all cases, the system's software will be able to modulate both CPU and GPU draw to keep things smooth, too.

New vents mean better airflow than ever, which will be needed since you can pack in up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU if you want – the latest and greatest GPUs available, themselves only just announced at the show. The top-spec display option is a gorgeous OLED, too, with 240Hz capabilities on the refresh rate side.

Wi-Fi 7 and an HDMI 2.1 port mean the laptop should be able to output its impressive visuals really easily, too, and some customisable keyboard options also mean you can get macros firing easily. Basically, this is a potentially jaw-dropping laptop for anyone willing to spec it out fully.

On that front, we don't yet have pricing or a release date for the new range of laptops, which will be quite a big factor in working out how ideal they really are for people.

