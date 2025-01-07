New Lenovo Legion Pro laptops look like total powerhouses

If you're on the lookout for a new gaming laptop, there's no better place than CES. The huge show is now in full swing, and Lenovo's getting in on the action with some interesting launches – particularly for its gaming sub-brand Legion. New handheld Legion Go models have taken the focus, but it's also got a very impressive new gaming laptop.
The Legion Pro has a slick new design that manages to keep it relatively compact while still hiding a huge reserve of power. It'll come in three main variants, according to Lenovo – the Legion Pro 7i (a 16-inch model), and the Legion Pro 5 and Legion Pro 5i (also 16-inch). The difference between these will come down to the processors they pack, with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX available for those happy to spec things to the max.
The Legion Pro 7i is the most cutting-edge of the bunch, featuring a new cooling chamber design that sees it crank its potential power draw up to 250W TDP, compared to the Legion Pro 5i and 5's 200W TDP. In all cases, the system's software will be able to modulate both CPU and GPU draw to keep things smooth, too.
New vents mean better airflow than ever, which will be needed since you can pack in up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU if you want – the latest and greatest GPUs available, themselves only just announced at the show. The top-spec display option is a gorgeous OLED, too, with 240Hz capabilities on the refresh rate side.
Wi-Fi 7 and an HDMI 2.1 port mean the laptop should be able to output its impressive visuals really easily, too, and some customisable keyboard options also mean you can get macros firing easily. Basically, this is a potentially jaw-dropping laptop for anyone willing to spec it out fully.
On that front, we don't yet have pricing or a release date for the new range of laptops, which will be quite a big factor in working out how ideal they really are for people.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
OnePlus 13 review: undercuts and outperforms
The OnePlus 13 is exceptionally easy to recommend, combining ultra-fresh tech and an Apple- and Samsung-beating price
By Basil Kronfli Published
-
I tested Lenovo's new rollable laptop and was shocked – it's like nothing else
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 rollable transforms from 14-inch to 16.7-inch at the touch of a button – and it's amazing
By Mike Lowe Published
-
I tested Lenovo's new rollable laptop and was shocked – it's like nothing else
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 rollable transforms from 14-inch to 16.7-inch at the touch of a button – and it's amazing
By Mike Lowe Published
-
The Steam Deck is dead – I tried a new SteamOS handheld that marks its future
Lenovo's Legion Go S shows there's life beyond the original Steam Deck yet
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Sony XYN Headset could be an Apple Vision Pro killer, but only for a select few
A new mixed reality headset is coming from Sony
By John McCann Published
-
HMD OffGrid can keep your phone connected even in the remotest of places
Stay connected no matter where you are with this satellite accessory
By Chris Hall Published
-
Gaming laptops that actually last? Nvidia's new cards promise a lot
The GeForce RTX 50 series is here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Harman Kardon's new Dolby Atmos soundbars and speakers take the fight to Sonos
Harman Kardon's new Enchant series could be a serious multiroom alternative
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
This Bluetooth turntable doesn't just look amazing, it's great on your wallet too
Gadhouse's "portable party companion" is a suitcase turntable with wireless connectivity and 90s looks
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Massive drones with flexible robotic arms are here – amazing innovation or just plain unsettling?
Wisson Robotics new product explores the fine line between groundbreaking technology and disturbing design
By Matt Kollat Published