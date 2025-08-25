Put the 80s on your ears with these old-school headphones with a Hi-Res upgrade

Quick Summary Gadhouse, maker of affordable and often very retro turntables, has announced a set of 80s-inspired wired headphones. Priced at £59 / €69, they'll be available from September and come "wired for sound".

If you're looking for a set of retro-styled headphones without unnecessary faff or features, Gadhouse may have the perfect pair for you. Its Wesley over-ears are so retro you half expect to see a roller-skating Cliff Richard modelling them in a video.

According to the brand, the over-ears are "a nod to the era of mixtapes". And to stay true to that era, there's virtually nothing here that didn't exist in the 80s – bar the option to connect via USB-C.

This is a new direction for Gadhouse. To date, its musical products have concentrated on affordable and often retro-inspired turntables, such as the COSMO Solar. And I suspect it's going to appeal to a similar group of buyers who like classic looks at low prices.

(Image credit: Gadhouse)

Gadhouse Wesley headphones: key features and pricing

The Wesley headphones look very much like the foam-tipped equivalents that we Walkman owners rocked back in the days of leg warmers and Level 42. However, the bits over your ears are larger and the headband is considerably more robust.

They're still very light, though – at 105g they're a fraction of the weight of the average over-ears.

These headphones are wired, with three output options: 3.5mm jack, 6.35mm jack and USB-C. And as a nice surprise, you get 48kHz lossless audio with the latter connection. The cable also features an integrated microphone for calling, and controls for playback.

Gadhouse's marketing tends to focus on the way its products look rather than the way they sound, and that's the case here too. There are no details of the kind of drivers being used, nor the frequency range they handle.

The Gadhouse Wesley headphones will launch in September 2025 with a price tag of £59 / €69 (about $79 / AU$123).