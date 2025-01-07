This Bluetooth turntable doesn't just look amazing, it's great on your wallet too

Quick Summary
Gadhouse's refreshed COSMO all-in-one player has new colours and promises improved audio.
It's a superb-looking turntable with built-in speakers, USB, SD card connections and Bluetooth too.
While all of the best record players sound fantastic, they don't always look particularly exciting – and that means more unusual designs such as Gadhouse's retro-futurist COSMO turntable stand out. For 2025, there's a new COSMO Solar Edition in three new colours and with improved audio too.
In addition to the existing "lucid white" option, you can now choose some more colourful options: Venus Red, Jupiter Green and Neptune Blue. And, as with the existing model, the deck is designed to be easily moved around. Gadhouse describes it as a "portable party companion".
The brand makes a range of turntables and accessories with distinctly retro looks, and the COSMO is one of its more outlandish designs. It looks like a cross between a 90s iMac and a suitcase, especially in its new colour variants. The Venus Red model is giving me flashbacks to my much-missed, brightly coloured clamshell iBook.
Gadhouse COSMO Solar turntable: features, pricing and availability
The three new models have multiple audio options. There's the turntable itself, plus streaming from other devices via Bluetooth, a built-in radio tuner, a USB connection, and an SD card slot to play digital music files. There are built-in stereo speakers as well as RCA outputs for connecting to other audio hardware, and you can even record your LPs to USB.
And for all of this, you don't have to break the bank. The COSMO Solar Edition is priced to sell at just $199 / £199 / about AU$399.
That's not a lot of money for a lot of audio features, and while I'm sure the likes of Pro-ject and Technics aren't going to be losing any sleep, it looks like a good option for small spaces and younger listeners.
The Gadhouse COSMO Solar turntable will be available worldwide from February 2025.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
