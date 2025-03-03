Need more bass from bookshelf speakers? Try a Triangle

Quick Summary Triangle's new BR04 speakers are bookshelf models with a larger, redesigned cabinet and improved performance and bass response.

If you're short of space but like lots of bass, the new Triangle BR04 bookshelf speakers could be just what you're looking for. Based on the well regarded BOREA BR03 bookshelf model, the BR04 promise to deliver even better performance, especially in the bass department.

The cabinet has been expanded with a redesigned bass reflex port on the front, and the EFS silk dome tweeter is teamed up with a cellulose pulp mid-range/bass driver. Frequency range is 44 to 22,000Hz with a sensitivity of 90dB, and Triangle says the optimum room size for these speakers is 10 to 40 square metres.

Triangle BR04: features, pricing and availability

The silk dome tweeter is 25mm with an EFS Technology waveguide, which Triangle says delivers "precise sound and even sound diffusion". The bass/mid driver is 16cm with a reworked profile to reduce distortion at high frequencies and to deliver clearer sound at higher volumes.

Although bookshelf speakers often have their bass reflex ports at the back, Triangle has put them on the front of the BR04. That adds flexibility, because you can sit them nearer to or against a wall without affecting the sound. And inside the drivers are integrated into the cabinet structure to improve rigidity and reduce unwanted vibrations.

Round the back you'll find double binding posts with a redesigned crossover to separate the highs from the mods and lows. The posts enable you to use the speakers in bi-wiring and bi-amplified configurations.

There are six finishes to choose from – Black, Chestnut, Light Oak, Oak Green, Light Oak Blue and White – and the grilles are fabric with magnetic fastenings.

The Triangle BR04 are on sale now in the US for $559 (about £444 / AU$899). UK pricing and availability haven't been announced just yet but as Triangle's other speakers are sold in the UK it shouldn't be long before the BR04s make the trip across the Atlantic.