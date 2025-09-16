This Android gaming handheld is one of the most powerful ever made, but under £200 – surely there's a mistake

Quick Summary The first product from Ayaneo's sub-brand Konkr, the Pocket Fit, is now available to pre-order and you get a whole lot of handheld for a very reasonable price. That includes the models running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor – the most powerful in retro gaming today.

Over the last couple of years, Ayaneo has carved a name for itself in making premium gaming handhelds for retro and PC players alike. Its devices, like the superb Pocket Evo, have consistently provided the latest tech and luxury build quality. The only issue is that they've always been at the pricier end of the scale.

That's why the company has launched a sub-brand, Konkr. This will be the name attached to cheaper devices. They'll maintain Ayaneo's eye for detail and internal tech prowess, just at a lower price point.

The first product in the range is the Konkr Pocket Fit, which has just entered the pre-order phase and that new philosophy is already apparent. Not only does the Android handheld look to be amongst the most powerful ever made, the early prices are genuinely shocking.

For example, you can get the Konkr Pocket Fit with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which runs on the superfast Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, for just $269 – that's under £200 if ordering from the UK. In comparison, the Ayaneo Pocket Evo, which comes with an older processor, is priced at $459.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

You can even opt for the same processor found in the Evo – the gaming centric and still very capable Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 – and get the Pocket Fit for less. That version starts at just $239 / £177.

The pre-order round is being held on Indiegogo and it's already surpassed its goal by more than 2,000%. Shipping will start in October, and there are models with either CPU and up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Whichever you choose, the Pocket Fit will come with a 6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD display, Hall effect joysticks and triggers, an 8,000mAh battery, and an active cooling system built in.

It weighs just 386g and measures 17mm at its thinnest point. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 6.0 are on board, while a microSD card slot allows for expansion (I always store my game files on the card to swap between devices anyway). There's a 3.5mm headphone jack too.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

The device comes with Android 14 preinstalled, with Ayaneo's dedicated software on top. This helps control performance and the controls, while also offering a launcher for games. However, I always install my own emulators and ES-DE as the front-end on Android gaming handhelds myself.

There are three colour options available, Phantom Black, Snow White and Dragon Yellow, although only the black model is available at the lowest end of the scale – ie. the 8GB variants.

A special B.Duck version is also available, albeit at an inflated price.

It's also worth noting that the current price tags will only be available until 30 September 2025 when the early bird phase is over.