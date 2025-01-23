New Christopher Ward Dune collection revisits our favourite limited edition watch of 2024

Quick Summary Christopher Ward just launched its first new watch of 2025. The new Dune Aeolian Collection packs in a stunning dial for a bargain price.

2024 was a landmark year for Christopher Ward. The British watchmaker seemed to never miss a beat, hopping from exciting launch to bold colourway to standout collaboration every few weeks.

One of my favourite releases from the brand almost feels like a flash in the pan. A limited edition partnership with Oracle Time saw the brand employ one of the best dials I've ever seen on its Dune watch. It was gone in moments, but not before I managed to see one at the British Watchmaker's Day, and it certainly left its mark.

Clearly, I wasn't the only one who was left impressed. The brand has today announced the new Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian Collection, which draws on the same magnificent dial in a variety of new colours.

The collection can be broadly split into three categories – a steel version, a bronze version with a COSC-certified movement and a steel version with a GMT movement. The GMT does miss out on that textured dial, though, which is a real shame.

All three of those variations sits in a 38mm case, which sits 11.9mm thick. They all utilise the same 43.7mm lug-to-lug width, too, making this a really great prospect for smaller wrists.

If you opt for the steel version, you'll have the choice of Silica grey, Eve blue, Marram green or White sand dials. The bronze version offer Dusk Brown and Marram green varieties. Picking a favourite from that array is quite tough – the brown dial on bronze probably just edges it for me, but there really isn't a bad looking watch here.

As mentioned, the GMT version does away with the textured dial in favour of something more muted. Those are offered in White sand and Eve Blue hues. All of the aforementioned models come on either the Bader bracelet or a vintage oak leather strap with some even offered on a canvas strap. With so many different strap and model variants, I've created a handy pricing table, as shown below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Canvas Strap Vintage Oak Leather Bader Bracelet Steel three-hand £750/$895 £760/$910 £915/$895 Bronze three-hand N/A £985/$1,165 £1,290/$1,550 Steel GMT £995/$1,165 £1,005/$1,180 £1,160/$1,365

That seems like a really impressive deal. Picking up a watch which looks as good as this for under £1,000 is incredible value. I can see this quickly becoming another major success story for the Christopher Ward brand.