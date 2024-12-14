A Week on the Wrist with the Leica ZM11 – retro chic with luxury photographic nods

In the world of the best watches, there are many brands which are instant picks. These are often the product of many years of time spent in the industry producing top quality pieces.
Brands like Rolex, Omega and Grand Seiko have all earned a spot among the upper echelons of the market, with legions of fans. Still, it doesn't mean that other manufacturers can't break into that world.
Recently, I've been hands on with the Leica ZM11. Yes, that is the same Leica you'll know from the world of fine cameras. They've taken their experience with producing intricate shot-snapping devices and turned that into producing sublime watch movements. Let's hop in and take a closer look.
Leica ZM11: key specs
While we're on the subject of intricate movements, lets talk about this one. The Leica LA-3001 movement is made in-house, and is really brilliant. It's nicely decorated and is precise to COSC chronometer levels – -4/+6 seconds per day.
That sits within a 41mm case crafted from stainless steel. It also sits 13mm thick, which is certainly on the plumper side for a watch of this ilk.
Inside, you'll find a ribbed dial, complete with simple hands and indices. My review unit comes with a blue dial, though it can also be snagged on a coffee-toned dial or a black with red accents.
You'll also be able to snag it on either a retro-inspired bracelet, a textile strap or a rubber band. Elsewhere you can expect 100m of water resistance, and about 60 hours of power reserve.
What is the Leica ZM11 like to wear?
So, what does all of that translate to on the wrist? Well, quite a brilliant wearing experience.
Let's kick off with the bracelet, which is just out of this world. The slightly shorter than standard links don't just look great, they offer a really comfortable wearing experience. It creases and flexes with every micro movement of your wrist – just top class!
Let's also talk dials. The combination of a blue dial and a steel case is a match made in heaven, and this one is absolutely sublime. It shifts and shimmers in the light, and is truly beautiful. I found myself staring at it for hours, on many occasions.
It's also worth noting that the case dimensions really don't reflect the wearing experience. That 41mm diameter coupled with a 13mm thickness measurement sounds like a recipe for disaster – especially with an integrated bracelet.
Fortunately, the wearing experience is totally different, with a slimness which feels much more welcoming for diddier wrists.
Is the Leica ZM11 worth the money?
The value of a watch like this is a really interesting question. Obviously, we need to caveat anything said in this section with the fact that spending over £5,000 on a watch is something most people will either never do, or only do once.
With that being said, in the context of its market position, this is an absolutely phenomenal value proposition. Starting from as little as £5,630 (approx. $7,100 / AU$11,180), this watch sits firmly in the same camp as entry level models from the likes of Rolex and Omega, as well as vast swathes of the catalogue for other like Grand Seiko.
For me, this is a perfect addition to a collection of those watches. It's more interesting than a lot of the Rolex range in particular, with an integrated bracelet design which offers something different.
I suspect that will be one half of the customer base for this watch, with the other half being cash-rich Leica camera buyers who see this like the Porsche varsity jacket to pair with their 911. Whatever your route to it is, though, this is a killer watch to add to your collection.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
