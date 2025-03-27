Christopher Ward and Mr Jones Watches just teamed up for a killer moonphase watch
The Celestial combines two of our favourite brands in one watch
Quick Summary
Mr Jones Watches and Christopher Ward just collaborated on a killer watch.
With the case and bracelet from the latter and a dial designed by the former, this might just be the perfect quirky collaboration.
When it comes to the best watches on the market, there are a wide array of brands to pick from. Every budget and taste is catered for, with more options than ever before.
Here at T3, two of our favourite brands on the market are Christopher Ward and Mr Jones Watches. The former has made massive strides in the last few years, creating some seriously killer pieces, while the latter offers some beautiful artistic dials.
Now, the two brands have collaborated on a new watch. Called the Celestial, it takes the Christopher Ward C1 MoonPhase as a base, but gets a lick of paint from the good folks at Mr Jones Watches on top.
The dial itself is designed to look like the starry night sky, with a bed of clouds in various shades of deep blue around the base. The moons of the moonphase complication are also designed in the brand's signature style, with a happy smile to boot.
Time telling comes from a pair of pink swallows which fly around the dial. Things are exactly as you'd expect there – the outer bird tracks the minutes, while the slower inner one is for the hours.
The watch sits within a 37mm stainless steel case, and is powered by a Sellita SW220-1 movement, topped with Christopher Ward's JJ04 module. That ensures that – if kept wound – the watch will accurately track the moon's cycle for 128 years.
Speaking about the piece, designer Bea Watts said, " I was inspired by the magical feeling of sitting outside to watch the sunset, and staying there till day transitions into night. My design captures a feeling of comfort and quiet, and encourages you to appreciate the fleetingness of a certain moment.”
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Meanwhile, Christopher Ward's watch designer, William Brackfield, said, “Their process is very different to ours. The end result is like a painting – but in a watch.”
The model is available on a couple of leather straps or the Christopher Ward Consort bracelet. Pricing is listed below:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
GBP
USD
AUD
Consort Bracelet
£2,330
$2,810
approx AU$4,775
Leather Strap
£2,195
$2,650
approx AU$4,500
The model is also limited to just 300 pieces, meaning you'll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one. The link will be live on the Christopher Ward website at 3pm today.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
One of the most underrated sci-fi games of all time will be free on PS5 soon
All PS Plus members are getting a couple of Hollywood big hitters in the April drop
By Rik Henderson Published
-
These limited edition McLaren x Loop earplugs are what you need for Formula 1 season
McLaren teams up with Loop on limited edition noise-reducing earplugs
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Jacob & Co launch a gorgeous dual time watch in collaboration with Salman Khan
He's got the whole world on his wrist...
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Biver Carillon Tourbillon Desert Rose is a stunning example of luxury watchmaking
It features all manner of exotic materials
By Sam Cross Published
-
This Louis Vuitton x Kari Voutilainen watch comes with its own trunk – but you won’t get one
Louis Vuitton collaborates with Kari Voutilainen on travel-inspired watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New Breitling Top Time reimagines a classic in a less complicated form
And it launches on the wrist of a new brand ambassador
By Sam Cross Published
-
Christopher Ward The Twelve size comparison – should you buy the 36mm, 38mm or 40mm variant?
The popular watch comes in more sizes than ever before
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Tissot PRX Rose Gold might be my favourite in the collection
The PRX gets a luxurious new attire
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase – I was wrong about this watch
This MoonSwatch is a groundbreaking watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
This moonphase watch packs in a stunning dial – and costs less than you think!
It's designed in conjunction with the Greenwich Royal Observatory
By Sam Cross Published