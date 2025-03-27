Christopher Ward and Mr Jones Watches just teamed up for a killer moonphase watch

The Celestial combines two of our favourite brands in one watch

The Mr Jones Watches x Christopher Ward Celestial
(Image credit: Christopher Ward)
Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Mr Jones Watches and Christopher Ward just collaborated on a killer watch.

With the case and bracelet from the latter and a dial designed by the former, this might just be the perfect quirky collaboration.

When it comes to the best watches on the market, there are a wide array of brands to pick from. Every budget and taste is catered for, with more options than ever before.

Here at T3, two of our favourite brands on the market are Christopher Ward and Mr Jones Watches. The former has made massive strides in the last few years, creating some seriously killer pieces, while the latter offers some beautiful artistic dials.

Now, the two brands have collaborated on a new watch. Called the Celestial, it takes the Christopher Ward C1 MoonPhase as a base, but gets a lick of paint from the good folks at Mr Jones Watches on top.

The Mr Jones Watches x Christopher Ward Celestial

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

The dial itself is designed to look like the starry night sky, with a bed of clouds in various shades of deep blue around the base. The moons of the moonphase complication are also designed in the brand's signature style, with a happy smile to boot.

Time telling comes from a pair of pink swallows which fly around the dial. Things are exactly as you'd expect there – the outer bird tracks the minutes, while the slower inner one is for the hours.

The watch sits within a 37mm stainless steel case, and is powered by a Sellita SW220-1 movement, topped with Christopher Ward's JJ04 module. That ensures that – if kept wound – the watch will accurately track the moon's cycle for 128 years.

The Mr Jones Watches x Christopher Ward Celestial

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Speaking about the piece, designer Bea Watts said, " I was inspired by the magical feeling of sitting outside to watch the sunset, and staying there till day transitions into night. My design captures a feeling of comfort and quiet, and encourages you to appreciate the fleetingness of a certain moment.”

Meanwhile, Christopher Ward's watch designer, William Brackfield, said, “Their process is very different to ours. The end result is like a painting – but in a watch.”

The Mr Jones Watches x Christopher Ward Celestial

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

The model is available on a couple of leather straps or the Christopher Ward Consort bracelet. Pricing is listed below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

GBP

USD

AUD

Consort Bracelet

£2,330

$2,810

approx AU$4,775

Leather Strap

£2,195

$2,650

approx AU$4,500

The model is also limited to just 300 pieces, meaning you'll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one. The link will be live on the Christopher Ward website at 3pm today.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸