A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian – a dial to get lost in

If you're looking to add one of the best watches to your collection, but need to keep to a relatively modest budget, you might think your luck has run out. Fortunately, the modern market is packed full of models from brands offering spec sheets which go above and beyond their price points.

Chief among them is Christopher Ward. The British brand has established itself as a purveyor of killer timepieces, which feel far more luxurious than the price tag would suggest.

I've recently been hands on with the brand's first new launch of 2025 – the Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian. That takes the gorgeous dial from the brand's limited edition collaboration with Oracle Time last year, and turns it into a permanent model in the collection.

Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian: key specs

That dial is the centrepiece here. The smooth lines of the dunes look gorgeous, and are left totally unspoiled with no complications to speak of. Simple indices and an understated set of hands make for a sleek overall appearance.

That sits in a 38mm case, which is crafted from stainless steel on my review unit. Others in the range are offered with a bronze case, too. The case sits a mere 11.7mm tall and features a lug-to-lug width of just 43.6mm, which should be fantastic for those with smaller wrists.

Inside, a Sellita SW200-1 movement beats away. That offers a 4Hz beat rate, timekeeping accuracy of +/- 20 seconds per day and 38 hours of power reserve. Users can expect 150m of water resistance, too.

A choice of four different strap options and four different dial colour offer a wide array of options for users. Choose between the Bader bracelet, leather straps or canvas straps, with blue, beige, silver and green dial options.

Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What's the Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian like to wear?

On the wrist, the diminutive nature of those specs is immediately apparent. It's incredibly compact on the wrist, without feeling too small. The lug-to-lug width is the most crucial element of that, keeping things nice and tight to the dial itself.

It's a refreshing change in a world where most models err on the larger side, rather than the smaller. Anyone who has worn a Christopher Ward The Twelve 36mm will find this to be very familiar.

The Bader bracelet is every bit as comfortable here as it is on every other model the brand offers. It's a simple design, but it's well executed, too. I haven't had a chance to test the other strap options, but I'd expect something similar with those.

Is the Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian worth the money?

We really do need to split this segment into two separate pieces of analysis. That's because the different strap options can do something quite drastic to the price point. There's a difference of £165 between the canvas strap and the Bader bracelet – not an insignificant sum!

So, let's start off with the lower priced canvas and leather options. Yes – those are, without question, worth the cash. The circa £750 mark is quite a sweet spot, with more models occupying space around the £500 mark or the £1,000 mark.

On the bracelet, I still think this is a solid pick. It's probably the perfect watch for most people, offering a combination of ruggedness and style which is just as comfortable on a hike as it is in the office.

Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian

(Image credit: Sam Cross)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian price chart
Row 0 - Cell 0

Canvas strap

Leather strap

Bader bracelet

GBP

£750

£760

£915

USD

$895

$910

$1,095

AUD

AU$1,225

AU$1,245

AU$1,490

