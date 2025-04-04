Hermès didn't just bring watches to Watches and Wonders – it brought the concept of timelessness

While Watches and Wonders 2025 was jam-packed with brilliant devices for telling the time, that wasn't all that existed there. In fact, the polar opposite could be found on one stand.

This year, Hermès introduced a concept called "Le Temps Suspendu" or time suspended. And its watches did exactly what they said on the tin – press a button on the side of the case and the hands would move to a specific point on the dial and stay there.

The collection is designed to offer a solution for those who wish to lose the stress of constantly checking the time, without having to give up wearing their beloved timepieces. It's made, they say, for people who wish to "break free from temporal constraints and seize the moment."

Personally, I'm a really big fan of this. While it might not be the most useful thing for everyday, it could serve as a great way to take control of your metal wellbeing and switch off from one point of stress in your life.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

It's also quite a neat complication, too. The watch still keeps track of the time while you're not, meaning when you push again, it snaps back to the correct time like nothing ever happened.

It's also found on some seriously gorgeous timepieces. The Arceau model shown above is beautifully classy, but my pick of the bunch has to be the pink gold Cut with the burgundy dial. It's a really luscious colour combination, with exudes warmth and hits a sweet spot between classic and modern.

It's perfectly on brand for the Hermès watch division, too. That's always had an air of not taking itself too seriously – next to these models was a watch with a horse on the dial, which would poke out its tongue when a pusher was pressed, for example.

That playful, carefree nature is something which these watches embody beautifully. They're only available for this year, though, so those looking to pick one up will need to move quickly.