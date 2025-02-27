New Leica ZM12 offers retro-chic in a more pleasant case size
My favourite quirky watch now comes with much nicer dimensions
Quick Summary
Leica has unveiled its latest watch.
The ZM12 is a scaled down version of the ZM11, with added retro charm.
As someone who frequently tests some of the best watches on the market, I've been blessed to wear some truly stunning timepieces. Every shade of unobtanium from the MoonSwatch to the A Lange & Söhne Lange 1 have graced my wrist, giving me a real insight into the industry at large.
Despite all of that, one of my favourite pieces recently came from a brand you might not even know made watches. Leica is better known for its camera-making prowess, having crafted some of the most desirable shot-snappers on Earth for decades.
Still, last year I got my hands on the Leica ZM11 as was blown away. It struck an almost impossible balance – familiar but unique, with its own personality and no hint of imitation whatsoever. I concluded that review stating firmly that it deserved a place alongside the likes of Rolex, Omega and Grand Seiko.
Now, the brand has unveiled its newest piece – the Leica ZM12. That's a similar model to the aforementioned ZM11, but drops the case size down to 39mm from 41mm. That's going to be music to the ears of those with smaller wrists, who will benefit from the trimmed down case diameter.
It also sees the seconds hand move from its centre-mounted position on the ZM11 to a smaller sub-dial at the six o'clock position. I'm a big fan of that move, with the small seconds sub-dial leaning gloriously into the retro aesthetic of this piece.
Inside, you'll find the Leica Calibre LA-3002 movement. That offers chronometer-grade timekeeping, a 4Hz beat rate and a solid 60 hours of power reserve. Those are great specs, and should leave users wanting for nothing.
There are four different models to pick from. Three of the variants come in a steel case, with either a blue-orange, silver-grey or olive-black dial combination. There's also a titanium model in chocolate-black. Picking a favourite is likely to be as easy as declaring your favourite child, so good luck there.
Priced from £5,735 (approx. $7,300 / AU$11,500) I think this is a really solid pick for anyone seeking something a little different in their watch collection. The smaller case size and added dose of retro-cool will only enhance that.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
