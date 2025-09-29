Xbox's new console gets first official accessories – can upgrade your new handheld's storage to 4TB

Quick Summary SanDisk is one of the first manufacturers to officially support the launch of the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X handhelds. It has announced two licensed storage solutions – a microSD card and SSD – that can increase your new console's capacity by up to 4TB.

Pre-orders for Xbox's new handheld consoles opened last week, with stock shortages starting to pop up in different regions around the world. That's especially true for the ROG Xbox Ally X – the more premium of the two.

Perhaps surprisingly, while it costs £799 / $999.99 / €899 / AU$1,599, the flagship model has been so successful that those who order now will have to wait an extra couple of months after the release date (16 October) to get their handhelds.

There does seem to be plenty of stock of the standard Xbox Ally, however, which is a more affordable £499 / $599.99 / €599 / AU$999. And if it was storage you were most concerned about, SanDisk has the option of adding extra space with a couple of new, officially-licensed options.

Also available to pre-order are the SanDisk microSD Card for ROG Xbox Ally (X) and the WD_Black SN7100X NVMe SSD for ROG Xbox Ally (X). Depending on which you choose, that could expand your console's capacity up to a mammoth 4TB.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

SanDisk microSD Card for ROG Xbox Ally (X)

There are three capacity sizes in the official microSD card range – 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. They are drop, shock and x-ray proof, and feature up to 200MB/s speeds so can be used to store and run downloaded games from.

The cards start at £49.99 / $69.99 and will ship around the same time as the Xbox Ally and Ally X consoles.

WD_Black SN7100X NVMe SSD for ROG Xbox Ally (X)

The second product, an SSD under the renowned WD_Black brand, will be available in both 2TB and 4TB flavours.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Starting at £123.99 / $159.99, they can each be used in PCs too and come with up to 7,250MB/s read speeds. Write speeds are up to 6,00MB/s. Customers will also get a one-month trial to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the box, which includes PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming access.

The SSD cards will be available later this year.