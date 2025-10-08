I'm expanding my Switch 2 storage by 1TB with this amazing Prime Day deal – you can too if you're quick
Switch 2-compatible microSD Express cards are in the Prime Big Deal Days sale
There was a scramble to buy microSD Express cards when the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and because of the options at the time, many only managed to add an additional 256GB of storage. But as we've all found out since, Switch 2 games in particular can take up a hefty chunk of space and 256GB fills up quickly.
Since then, 512GB and even 1TB microSD Express cards have become more readily available – the only problem is that they've been eye-wateringly expensive.
Thankfully though, thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, I've found a couple available in both the UK and US with major discounts. They're now much more within the reach of mere mortals.
The Lexar microSD Express cards offer read speeds of up to 900MB/s and will work in the Nintendo Switch 2. You can get up to 38% off, but you will need to be quick as the sales end at midnight tonight (8 October) and there's no guarantee they'll be at these prices tomorrow.
UK deals
With read speeds of up to 900MB/s and write speeds of 600MB/s, this Lexar microSD Express card is designed almost specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2.
Bump your Nintendo Switch 2 storage by a further 1TB – which can store well over 50 additional games. It's also superfast, much like the 512GB version.
US deals
Described as "the perfect card for the Nintendo Switch 2", this Lexar 512GB version is four times faster than standard microSD cards.
Also on offer right now is the 1TB version of Lexar's microSD Express gaming card. It's also backward compatible with older microSD standards, so can be used in other devices too.
The Nintendo Switch 2 changes things up when it comes to storage (over the standard Switch models). As it needs to read game data more quickly, a normal microSD card won't do – and is therefore not compatible.
You need a microSD Express card instead, which is considerably faster and therefore invariably more expensive.
When the console first launched earlier this year, stock for the microSD Express cards was light on the ground, but things have dramatically improved since. There are official Nintendo ones available too, but these Lexar variants are the cheapest I've seen for the larger storage sizes.
Again, you will need to be quick to secure the deals though, as Prime Big Deal Days ends in just a few hours.
