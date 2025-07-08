Amazon has reduced loads of Philips Hue lights in the Prime Day sale – here are the five best deals
...but be quick!
Prime Day is here, and whilst I’ve spotted some fantastic deals already, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t secretly hoping for some impressive Philips Hue discounts. The good news is that they’ve arrived – and they’re well worth a look.
Amazon has slashed prices across much of the Philips Hue range, with big savings on bestsellers and generous bundle deals on the rest. Whether you’re just getting started or expanding your setup, there’s something here for you.
I’ve picked out my five favourite deals below – but before you check out, don’t miss our full roundup of the best smart home Prime Day deals.
This Hue 3-metre lightstrip is discounted by over 50%, meaning it's by far the best deal of them all.
If you're looking to kickstart your smart home, everything you need is included in this starter kit.
This is also a great deal, especially if you're looking replace more than one light bulb.
Arguably one of Philips Hue's most popular smart lights, the Huge Signe has an impressive £80 off. That's a pretty price for such a best-seller!
Another popular choice is the Hue Go 2.0, with many people loving it for its ease of use and portability.
