Best Prime Day Smart Home deals 2023: price drops from the sale

The Amazon Prime Day sale is taking place on Tuesday 11th - Wednesday 12th July 2023. One of the biggest product sellers this year and a department with tons of bargains in the Prime Day sale is smart home, including discounts on displays, speakers, thermostats, plugs and much more.

Almost every household in the world is now a smart home, from speakers to smart displays, security cameras to thermostats. Smart home devices are in high demand and are go-to ways to keep families and friends connected, and organise your household from afar.

Amazon has its own range of smart home products, including speakers, doorbells and security cameras from Echo, Ring and Blink. In the Prime Day sale, we're seeing huge discounted products from a wide range of brands including Amazon, Google and Apple. To help you shop the Prime Day 2023 sale, here are the best deals for smart home sales this year, plus top brands and buying advice.

Early Prime Day Smart Home deals

Echo Flex: £24.99 , £9.99 at Amazon

The Echo Flex is 60% off in the lead-up to Prime Day. This smart plug allows you to control your smart devices while you’re away, from turning off your lights to locking your doors. It can also be used as an intercom system to talk to who’s in your house and is a handy way to save power and set schedules throughout your home.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug: £49.99 , £30.99 at Amazon

Save 38% on the TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug, ahead of the Prime Day sale. With no hub required, this smart plug controls compatible devices, works with any WiFi router and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

Philips Hue Play White & Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar: £119.99 , £99.99 at Amazon

Arguably the best smart lighting manufacturer on the market, Philips Hue is super reliable and has plenty of lighting options to choose from. This Prime Day, you can snap up the Philips Hue Play White & Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar for just £99.99, thanks to this 17% price cut.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen: £219.99 , £188.99 at Amazon

The Nest Learning Thermostat has a high resolution display that shows you the time, temperature and weather. It's compatible with combi, system and heat only boilers, underfloor systems, heat pumps, hot water tanks and more, plus it monitors and adapts to your habits.

What to expect from Prime Day Smart Home deals 2023

Smart home devices are some of the most popular sellers on Amazon so we expect to see lots of smart speakers, displays, cameras and much more at the top of the Prime Day sale this year.

Let’s get into the specifics with our first smart home prediction. Smart speakers and displays are sure to be at the top of the sale and there are always offers throughout the year on Echo Dot speakers. We expect to see the Echo & Alexa range of products in the Prime Day sale, specifically the Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8 and Echo Dot 3rd and 4th generations.

Our next prediction is on smart security products, including cameras and doorbells. While most smart security brands have devices for both inside and outside the house, we think that both will be discounted with potentially the indoor cameras having the bigger price drops. We hope to see video doorbells discounted too from big-name brands like Ring and Nest doorbells.

In the Prime Day sale, we think there will be lots of deals on smart devices for the inside of the home, with a strong focus on products designed to keep your energy bills down. We hope to see smart lighting and smart thermostats with big discounts this year and lots of starter kits to help you install them quickly and easily.

What smart home brands can I find in the Prime Day sale?

So, what brands should you expect to see? As Prime Day is an Amazon event, Amazon smart home products will definitely have some of the biggest price cuts this year. If you’re an Alexa fan, look out for deals on Amazon products, including Echo, Fire and Flex. Amazon also owns Blink (smart security cameras) and Ring (video doorbells) so make sure to check out offers from these. As Amazon has so many products under their belt, we hope to see some bundle deals where you can buy Amazon smart cameras and doorbells together at a discounted price.

Next, we think Google will have great price cuts so if you’re a Google Assistant user, you should hopefully be able to find some cheap prices on Google Nest speakers, cameras, thermostats and doorbells. Other brands we expect to see in the Prime Day sale are Philips Hue (smart lighting), tado (smart thermostats and air conditioning), eufy (smart cameras and robot vacuums), Hive (smart heating, security, sensors and more) and TP-Link (smart cameras, plugs and WiFi).

All of these brands have made the lists for best smart speakers , the best smart security cameras and the best smart video doorbells so you’re definitely getting a product that’s high quality and at an affordable price.

Why should I buy a smart home device this Prime Day?

Having a smart home keeps you connected, up-to-date with everything that’s going on in and outside your household and is a great way to save money. With the cost of living crisis affecting our monthly bills, a smart home device like the best smart thermostats and the best smart plugs can keep your energy bills down and minimise the amount of power you’re using and money you’re spending. Smart home products are essentially there to make your life easier!

Depending on what smart home device you choose, they can start from as little as £10 or go all the way up to £300. The higher end or higher tech products will be more expensive but the Prime Day sale is expected to have huge price cuts on smart devices. So if you’re hoping to save some money on your house bills, it’s a good idea to invest in a smart home product at a low price from the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.