OnePlus might have scrapped Open 2 but could still have foldable plans, after all
Details of a new OnePlus foldable have surfaced, but you might have to wait for it
Quick Summary
Details about a new OnePlus folding phone have surfaced. It's thought to be a book-style foldable.
OnePlus has said it's not releasing a folding phone in 2025, so this might be a 2026 model.
OnePlus could have a new folding phone in development, as new details surface pointing to an unreleased device. OnePlus has previously said that it won’t be releasing a folding phone in 2025, so this might be a device for 2026 instead.
The new details come from Max Jambor on X. Jambor is a reliable leaker of information about unreleased phones, while this new information has also been corroborated by Abhishek Yadav, who has a good reputation in this area, too.
Little is revealed about OnePlus’ plans, expect that it’s called Pagani – likely to be an internal codename – and that it’s a book-style foldable.
OnePlus Pagani = Foldable 📖 https://t.co/YNOkXCuClNMarch 14, 2025
There isn’t much we can decipher from the codename, but the fact that it’s a book-style foldable shouldn’t come as a surprise. The OnePlus Open – OnePlus’ first folding phone – was also book style, opening up to give you a larger internal display like a small tablet.
The OnePlus Open was one of the best folding phones because of the interesting approach to its software, particularly the Open Canvas feature that allowed for apps to be moved off the main display, but within easy reach to drag them back in, rather than constantly switching apps or having to view them in tiny windows on a split screen.
Wait, wasn’t OnePlus rumoured to launch a phone in 2025?
Earlier in the year it was thought that the OnePlus Open 2 was going to be based on the Oppo Find N5. Oppo’s folding phone was announced on 20 February, offering a really slim folding phone that Mike Lowe, T3’s tech editor called “2025’s hottest new folding phone” in his review.
While many had been expecting OnePlus to take Oppo’s hardware and make a few design tweaks, layering in Oxygen OS, to make the OnePlus Open 2, the company came forward and said that wasn’t going to happen.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
OnePlus probably felt it needed to clarify the situation to put a halt to the rampant speculation online. But, the company also confirmed that it wasn’t leaving this segment of the market, instead saying that it was “committed to developing products that will redefine multiple categories and bring you experiences that are as innovative and exciting as ever".
So while it looks like there’s a OnePlus foldable in the works, it’s unlikely to appear until the year is out. Until then, the OnePlus 13 has received rave reviews.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Tribit wants you to fall in Lava with its powerful portable speaker
The Stormbox Lava promises deep bass, long battery life and a multi-speaker party mode
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
EE rolls out 5G upgrades for even more Brits to enjoy
EE expands its standalone 5G network to additional towns and cities in the UK
By Rik Henderson Published
-
OnePlus Watch 3 review: stamina and smarts
A quality Wear OS watch that lasts; OnePlus’s Watch 3 is as good as it gets for Android-loving smartwatch-wearers tired of daily charges
By Basil Kronfli Published
-
OnePlus 14 tipped to be even more like an iPhone than ever before
Rumoured screen shape could prove to be the tipping point
By Chris Hall Published
-
OnePlus Watch 3 shipments delayed for a really stupid reason
OnePlus meda mistake, oh sorry, we mean made a mistake.
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
We could be getting a smaller version of one of the best smartwatches around
This change could widen the appeal of one of the most recent smartwatch launches
By Chris Hall Published
-
OnePlus drops foldable phone bombshell – cancels plans for an Open sequel
The OnePlus Open 2 will not be coming this year... maybe ever
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Here’s when we’ll get to see the OnePlus Open 2 for the first time
Details about the launch of the thinnest folding phone yet have been confirmed
By Chris Hall Published
-
Oppo reveals more details on its super thin foldable which continues to look every bit a Samsung killer
The Oppo Find N5 details are slowly being revealed, which also show how the OnePlus Open 2 is shaping up
By Chris Hall Published
-
This year's foldable phone king could be with us very soon – months before Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung could face a bigger challenge with its folding phones in 2025
By Chris Hall Published