OnePlus might have scrapped Open 2 but could still have foldable plans, after all

OnePlus could have a new folding phone in development, as new details surface pointing to an unreleased device. OnePlus has previously said that it won’t be releasing a folding phone in 2025, so this might be a device for 2026 instead.

The new details come from Max Jambor on X. Jambor is a reliable leaker of information about unreleased phones, while this new information has also been corroborated by Abhishek Yadav, who has a good reputation in this area, too.

Little is revealed about OnePlus’ plans, expect that it’s called Pagani – likely to be an internal codename – and that it’s a book-style foldable.

There isn’t much we can decipher from the codename, but the fact that it’s a book-style foldable shouldn’t come as a surprise. The OnePlus Open – OnePlus’ first folding phone – was also book style, opening up to give you a larger internal display like a small tablet.

The OnePlus Open was one of the best folding phones because of the interesting approach to its software, particularly the Open Canvas feature that allowed for apps to be moved off the main display, but within easy reach to drag them back in, rather than constantly switching apps or having to view them in tiny windows on a split screen.

Wait, wasn’t OnePlus rumoured to launch a phone in 2025?

Earlier in the year it was thought that the OnePlus Open 2 was going to be based on the Oppo Find N5. Oppo’s folding phone was announced on 20 February, offering a really slim folding phone that Mike Lowe, T3’s tech editor called “2025’s hottest new folding phone” in his review.

While many had been expecting OnePlus to take Oppo’s hardware and make a few design tweaks, layering in Oxygen OS, to make the OnePlus Open 2, the company came forward and said that wasn’t going to happen.

OnePlus probably felt it needed to clarify the situation to put a halt to the rampant speculation online. But, the company also confirmed that it wasn’t leaving this segment of the market, instead saying that it was “committed to developing products that will redefine multiple categories and bring you experiences that are as innovative and exciting as ever".

So while it looks like there’s a OnePlus foldable in the works, it’s unlikely to appear until the year is out. Until then, the OnePlus 13 has received rave reviews.