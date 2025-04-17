Meet Rhea and Theia, the speaker superstars with supercar prices

Quick Summary Swiss luxury audio brand Goldmund has launched passive versions of its Theia and Rhea speakers. You'll need to a chat with the bank manager mind, as prices start at £82K (more than $108,000).

When we wrote about Goldmund's latest luxury wireless speakers last year, we said that the Swiss luxury brand's latest models were "as luxurious" as they get. The trio named after gods and titans from Greek mythology, looked like they'd been beamed down from another planet and came with both a high specification and price.

Now there are two new models which, once again, are stunningly sci-fi and premium priced. This time they're passive speakers for those with analogue systems.

The new models are Theia Passive and Rhea Passive, and are similarly striking.

They support three configurations – mono amplification, bi-amping and tri-amping, so you'll need suitably powerful amps to drive them.

Goldmund warns that lesser amps "may struggle" to get the best from their "ultra-fast drivers". And with price tags starting at £82K, it's clear these are designed for the more affluent end of the audiophile market.

(Image credit: Goldmund)

Goldmund Theia Passive and Rhea Passive: key features and pricing

The Rhea and Theia Passive are three- and four-way speakers respectively, with advanced crossovers, and air-core inductors made from thick, pure oxygen-free copper.

Every passive component has been designed to handle power levels much higher than they'll usually be served. Goldmund says it ensures voltage and current transients never cause saturation.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This is audio art to transform your listening life," the company adds, and that transformation doesn't come cheap.

The Rhea Passive speakers have a recommended price of approximately £82,000 (about $108,000 / AU$171,000), while the Theia Passive will set you back £162,000 (about $214,000 / AU$338,000). Although given their striking looks, you could probably recoup some of that investment by renting them out to star in sci-fi movies and Doctor Who.