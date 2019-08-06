The very best iPad Pro deals for August 2019

If you are currently looking for one of the best iPad Pro deals available today in 2019 then you've just roller-bladed into the right internet party. That's because we've rounded up the absolute best iPad Pro deals going right now, and across all models, too. So there's no need to wait for Black Friday to get yourself a cheap Apple tablet.

The iPad Pro range represents the best that the iPad has to offer, from slim design to the best screens and the most powerful internal components. And, right now is a great time to start doing your research if you are in the market for one, as rumours of new models keep pushing prices down.

Both iPad Pro versions, the well received iPad Pro 12.9 and iPad Pro 10.5 represent the crème-de-la-crème of the tablet market, if you like. If you want the best tablets money can buy, it's probably an iPad Pro that you want as both models include features you won't get in any other device.

For a start they use ambient light sensors to detect the level of light in the environment and adjust the screen accordingly - this all works separately to the new Night Shift mode which adjusts the amount of blue light emitted by the display late at night to help your pending sleep.

And these being Pro-level tablets, both have support for the Apple Pencil stylus as well.

The very best iPad Pro 10.5 deals

The iPad Pro 10.5 offers HDR video, which is increasingly now a common feature in high-end mobile handsets like the LG G6 and tablets like the Samung Galaxy Tab S4. Elsewhere, the new A10X CPU features 30 percent faster processor performance than the A9X, and 40 percent faster graphics performance, too. You can see today's best deals for the iPad Pro 10.5 below:

The very best iPad Pro 12.9-inch deals

This is the iPad for you if you want something with the wow-factor. At 12.9-inches it's by far the biggest iPad Apple has ever made and it packs super powerful internal organs that turn it into a hyper productivity device. Again, this is not the cheapest iPad out there but the prices are a lot lower than they were on launch day – the best iPad Pro 12.9-inch deals can be found here: