MWC 2025 live: All the news from the world's greatest mobile show

Once again it's time for the biggest mobile event in the consumer tech calendar. MWC is back for its 2025 edition – that's Mobile World Congress for the acronym haters – representing its 39th round. The latest and best new phones are always part of the show's fabric, which is what you'll want to know about.

The T3 team will be on the ground at the show in Barcelona, where we'll be seeking out the latest handsets – and beyond, as laptops and more also feature – seeing first-hand what's going to be big in mobile for 2025 and beyond. From our hands-on impressions and opinion pieces, there'll be plenty of show coverage across the site.

In this live blog we'll be highlighting MWC's biggest and most important news stories, plus industry chi-chat and hearsay too, of course. Whether that's a Samsung Galaxy phone, more info about Nothing's new releases, or the latest foldable, this MWC 2025 live blog is the place to catch it all...

MWC 2025: The biggest news reveals so far

Stay tuned into the team's live blog posts below, where we'll be bringing all the highlights from the show. Meanwhile, here are the key reveals so far: