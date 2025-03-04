M4 MacBook Air teased by Tim Cook and coming "this week"

Quick Summary There looks to be a new MacBook coming this week. That was teased by Apple CEO, Tim Cook, earlier this week.

As a brand, Apple is no stranger to leaks. It's one of the biggest companies in the world – producing popular devices like the iPhone and the MacBook – and has a lot of eyes on it as a result.

Still, as sources go, the company CEO is a pretty safe bet. That's exactly what we've had today, as Tim Cook shared a teaser on Twitter suggesting that a new device could launch this week.

The video clip reads, "There's something in the Air," to which Cook added, "This week."

So, what could it be? Well, it looks very likely that the new device is a MacBook Air. There are a few things which lead to that suggestion – that catchphrase is the same one which was used for the first MacBook Air launch, and the song used over that clip is also the same one used for the launch of the M3 MacBook Air last year.

Oh, and of course we've seen multiple reports suggesting that the M4 MacBook Air is on the horizon. It's not, therefore, too big of a stretch.

The device isn't anticipated to be too much of a departure from the current crop. 13-inch and 15-inch variants are expected, with the M4 chip the major change. That could also raise the bar for RAM, taking it from a 24GB ceiling to a 32GB one.

It's also said to pack a boost in terms of external display support. The current generation is able to power a pair of external monitors, but only when the lid is closed. That's said to change, with two displays plus the built-in panel said to be usable.

Hearing Apple is planning for the press briefings this week to be over an hour long. “We basically don’t have any iPad Airs in stock,” - from one retail source just now, and since echoed by several more. https://t.co/8cBs7iwX45March 3, 2025

Still, it might not be the only device launching. A post from renowned Apple tipster, Mark Gurman, suggests that there's an outside chance of a new iPad Air also creeping into the mix.

He says that the press briefings are expected to be "over an hour long," before also quoting sources in the retail sector who suggest that their stock of the current iPad Air is heavily depleted. There's certainly the possibility of a double header, then.

Without any other information to go on, we'll just have to keep an eye out for the rest of the week.