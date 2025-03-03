Forget the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, the "world's thinnest" phone could be coming from a different source

Quick Summary Tecno has teased a concept device claimed to be the industry's slimmest. The Spark Slim is said to measure just 5.75mm thick, yet still have a 5,200mAh battery and a dual camera on the rear.

It seems slim is the latest thing when it comes to smartphone design. There have been several rumours surrounding an iPhone 17 Air over the last couple of months, Oppo announced the world's thinnest folding phone in its Find N5, and Samsung teased the S25 Edge during the launch of its current flagships.

But, the Samsung isn't available to buy yet, while the Apple iPhone 17 Air is merely just a rumour for now – so there's a gap in the market for another brand to capitalise on. According to a report on 91 Mobiles, that's exactly what Tecno hopes to do.

It is said to be unveiling a new concept device during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, called the Spark Slim. And, as you might have guessed from the name, it too is going for the thin vibe.

(Image credit: Tecno)

What will the Tecno Spark Slim offer?

Based on the report, the Tecno Spark Slim could measure just 5.75mm – only fractionally thicker than the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be – and based on some official images shared by Tecno itself, it's quite a bit slimmer than a pencil.

The company has called it the "industry’s slimmest phone with a powerful 5,200mAh battery", with the battery unit said to measure 4.04mm and offer 45W fast charging.

It's not revealed what processor will be under the hood of the Tecno Spark Slim, but there is said to be a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen that has a 144Hz refresh rate, along with an aluminium and stainless steel body.

Elsewhere, the images show rounded corners and a horizontal camera housing that protrudes from the rear of the phone, not too dissimilar to the Pixel 9. According to 91Mobiles, the camera offering will include dual 50-megapixel sensors on the rear, along with a 13-megapixel front camera.

T3 is at Mobile World Congress so we will be sure to keep an eye out for the Tecno Spark Slim in the flesh. There is currently no word on when, or if, it will be available to buy so it's possible Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge might still be first to arrive.